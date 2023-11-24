We asked AI if the Astros cheating scandal is worse than the 1919 Black Sox (and the answer may turn some heads)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has its advantages and disadvantages in real life. Depending on the usage of AI software and its ability to respond to various questions, people find AI to be a boon in today's time. The vast amount of inbuilt programming in AI software makes life a lot easier for an individual to solve multiple questions instantly.

We requested AI draw comparisons between two of MLB's most well-known scandals. Probably the 2017 Astros stealing scandal comes to mind first when we talk about the top two. However, the second one is the infamous 1919 World Series scandal, in which eight White Sox players were found guilty of trading the Fall Classic against the Reds for gambling money through a syndicate headed by Arnold Rothstein.

AI compares the two most infamous MLB scandals

1919 Black Sox Scandal:

"The 1919 Black Sox scandal involved members of the Chicago White Sox intentionally losing the World Series in exchange for money from gamblers. This scandal was a significant stain on the integrity of the game and led to the lifetime ban of eight players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson, one of the greatest hitters of his time."

The infamous White Sox players were allegedly set up to get their bribes in five payments of $20,000, one for each loss. However, the gamblers did not deliver the entire sum. The players got infuriated by this. They reportedly canceled the fix after game five and play to win the remainder of the series.

The Sox came alive over the next two games, with 5-4 and 4-1 victories, to re-enter the hunt for the pennant. But it was hard to back out of a deal with gangsters, and a few players later made comments about being threatened with death. Later, the first commissioner of the MLB, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, banned the players involved in the scandal for life.

"A grand jury indicted eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series in the 'Black Sox Scandal.', September 28, 1920."

2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal:

"The Astros sign-stealing scandal, which came to light in 2019, involved the Houston Astros using technology to steal signs from opposing teams during their 2017 championship season. The scandal led to fines, the loss of draft picks, and suspensions for key personnel, including the team's manager and general manager. It also raised questions about the fairness of the game and the use of technology to gain an advantage."

MLB investigators reported every team, including the Houston Astros, who allegedly used the center-field camera feed to steal opponents' signs, has a video replay review room. According to the inquiry, one Astros player would serve as a "runner" at the beginning of the 2017 season. He would convey the signs to teammates on the bench and, subsequently to the batter.

Alex Cora, the then-bench coach for Houston, would call the video review room early in that championship season to obtain the signs. Occasionally, staff members' smartwatches or smartphones in the dugout received text messages with the indications, which were subsequently forwarded to the base runner.

"MLB suspended both Manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow for one year as a result of their investigation into the 2017 sign-stealing scandal" - Sports Illustrated

Comparison:

"Both scandals had serious repercussions for individuals and the sport's reputation. The Black Sox scandal involved intentional game manipulation, while the Astros scandal focused on technological advantage. The Black Sox scandal is considered a darker chapter in baseball history, but the Astros scandal prompted rule changes regarding technology use."

One's perspective determines how consequential a scandal is and is subjective. Both scandals left a lasting mark on baseball. The Astros sign-stealing controversy enforced changes in how teams employ technology and implement fair play regulations. On the other hand, the Black Sox affair imposed reviewing the league's standards altogether.

