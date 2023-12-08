The Houston Astros are a perennial team. They have a roster that is well-versed in upping the ante and possesses an appetite to achieve glory season in and season out. Last season was somewhat surprising for the Stros. They marginally eclipsed the Rangers to win the AL West, only to go down against them in the ALCS in grand fashion.

Dusty Baker announced his retirement post this subpar season, and the club promoted bench coach Joe Espada to the managerial post. This franchise has a knack for winning and knows how to get past challenging games. But last season showed that teams like the Rangers, Yanks, Blue Jays and Rays may know how to defeat the mighty Astros.

We asked artificial intelligence to predict when Houston will win a Fall Classic next, and the results could dishearten Stros fans. But the responses and predictive models are based on a programmed algorithm, so yes, reality can always be far more surprising.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AI predicts the Houston Astros' next Fall Classic victory year

Response from Google Bard

So, Google Bard tells us that the Stros will only win the World Series in 2029. The predictive algorithm takes a reasonable time limit and increments the chances of winning. According to the increments, 2029 will be the year of claiming the Fall Classic because the algorithm predicted that year with a 100% probability.

Response from Google Bard

Bard gave the following reasoning behind the choice of the year:

"Strong core of young players: The Astros have a number of young players who are already established stars, such as Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurrielnand Kyle Tucker. They also have a number of talented young players who are on the cusp of stardom, such as Yordan Álvarez and Jeremy Peña."

"Deep farm system: The Astros have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball and are consistently producing top-tier talent. This means that they will always have a steady stream of young players who can step in and contribute at the major league level."

"Good front office: The Astros have a front office that is known for its analytics and its ability to build championship-caliber teams. They have made a number of smart trades and signings in recent years and are always looking for ways to improve their team."

"Advantageous home park: Minute Maid Park is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, which gives the Astros an advantage at home games."

Ultimately, the predicted year could be any year in the short future. We can only rely so much on AIs and their functions. But barring that, this software can get some astounding responses regarding MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.