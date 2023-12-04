We asked AI to predict who will win the 2024 World Series (and its pick is definitely going to turn some heads)

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title in 2023, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. With the 2023 MLB season done and dusted, anticipation soars for the upcoming season, and we have Google Bard, an AI programming tool, to predict the winner, which may leave some fan bases annoyed.

We asked Bard to predict who will win the 2024 World Series and the former champions would be happy to hear it.

AI predicts the Atlanta Braves to be crowned as 2024 World Series champions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Google Bard picked the Atlanta Braves to win the 2024 MLB World Series, leaving the city fanbase extremely happy. Not much of a surprise there since the Braves have already done it before in 1914, 1957, 1995, and 2021, and still possess a competitive team to repeat the feat.

Google Bard predicts the 2024 champion

The AI also gave proper reasoning behind its World Series pick, which is as follows:

1) Strong and balanced roster

The Braves's roster is a well-rounded group, possessing a mix of young and star talent, thus providing a proper balance to the team. Moreover, they will have the services of the reigning National League MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr, to bolster their offensive power.

2) Proven track record of success

The Braves finished the 2023 regular season with a league-leading record of 104-58. The club reached the World Series in 2021 and 2022, winning in 2021. Moreover, they have won the division title five times in the past seasons, a testament to their track record.

3) Favorable schedule

Compared to other National League-contesting teams, the Braves have a relatively easy schedule on their 2024 calendar. Apart from the Philadelphia Phillies, their division consists of the Miami Marlins, the Washington Nationals, and the New York Mets, all of whom are either struggling or are in rebuilding mode.

However, the Braves couldn't translate their form into the 2023 postseason and were ousted by the Phillies in an intense NLDS showdown. It remains to be seen if the AI prediction turns out to be true next season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.