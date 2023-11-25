We asked AI if Texas Rangers' World Series triump was a fluke? (& some fans won't be happy with its reply)

The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to seal the franchise's maiden World Series title. Many argued that the Rangers were a clear winner even before the conclusion of the Fall Classic this postseason. They said the Rangers had defeated the mighty Astros to reach the finale.

Some were on a different wavelength, as they heavily argued if both the Rangers were lucky to win the title and that it was pure fluke on Texas' part. The same arguments were relayed on the D-Backs side, but today, we asked artificial intelligence to assess if the Ranger's Fall Classic triumph was a fluke.

AI answers whether Texas Rangers' World Series win was a fluke

"Whether the Rangers' championship was a fluke is a matter of debate. Some people believe their success was due to a combination of factors, including strong pitching, timely hitting, and a bit of luck. Others believe the Rangers were a great team that deserved to win the championship."

Factors that contributed to the Rangers' success in 2023:

#1 Strong pitching

"Strong pitching: The Rangers had one of the best pitching staff in Major League Baseball in 2023. They were led by Nathan Eovaldi, who won the World Series MVP Award, and Jon Gray, who pitched a complete game shutout in Game 5 of the World Series."

Despite having plenty on their plates, Eovaldi and Montgomery performed admirably for the Rangers. Together, the two threw 70 2/3 innings, or about half of the team's 140 innings in October, and they started 12 of the team's 19 postseason games.

"POV: You see Nathan Eovaldi strike out Yordan with a nasty curve" - MLBONFOX

Except for two great relievers, Josh Sborz and Jose Leclerc decimated the D-backs and Stros' batting lineups to secure significant wins in the 2023 postseason. Overall, the Rangers' bullpen had depth, and all the pitchers knew their tasks before taking the field.

#2: Timely hitting

"Timely hitting: The Rangers were able to hit the ball when it mattered most. They led the playoffs in home runs and RBIs. They scored runs in bunches."

The Texas Rangers were a force to be reckoned with during the postseason. The free-flowing Rangers' hitting amplified during the playoffs when experienced players took the onus on themselves to lead by example. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager led a stacked lineup and were immaculate in the ALDS, ALCS and World Series.

"The crowd reaction with no commentary after Corey Seager's home run is ridiculous" - Baseball King

Apart from the famed duo, Texas had the likes of rookie Evan Carter, Josh Jung, Jonah Heim, and Mitch Garver to rake in some critical hits during the postseason, thereby lifting the pressure off Garcia and Seager. Nathaniel Lowe produced an exceptional regular season to pitch in his efforts in hitting as the Rangers annihilated the D-Backs in the World Series.

#3 Bit of luck

"A bit of luck: The Rangers had some good fortune in the playoffs. They benefited from a few controversial calls, and they were able to win a few games by very narrow margins."

Many argue that the plate umpires were lenient and maybe even biased toward the Rangers. As Texas benefited from some controversial calls by the home plate umpire in both the ALCS and Fall Classic, one cannot deny that Texas rode on their best luck to achieve their maiden World Series title.

"Ultimately, whether the Rangers' championship was a fluke or not is a matter of opinion. However, there is no doubt that they were a good team in 2023, and they deserved to win the World Series."

