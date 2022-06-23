"We own the city of New York" "Making it look easy" - Houston Astros fans take to Twitter to gloat after series sweep against National League best New York Mets

The Houston Astros completed their two-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets, and their fans were quick to gloat on Twitter. The New York Mets have been the top team in the National League all season, as well as one of the best in the MLB, so this was a big win.

The Houston Astros and their fans are no strangers to winning, but this one seemed to hit differently as their fans held nothing back. Perhaps, it is because the next series is against the New York Yankees, so they feel as though they are taking on an entire city.

This fan feels like their team has already defeated the city that never sleeps.

Tom Vazquez expected more of a battle from the New York Mets.

This was a big series win for the Houston Astros, who are beginning to seperate themselves as one of the best teams in the American League.

The Houston Astros sweep of the New York Mets has fans in Houston feeling confident

Alex Bregman rounding the bases after a two run homer

The Houston Astros have been one of the top teams in baseball for the last five years, and this is season is no different. With stars like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman leading the team, the playoffs are expected every season. These high standards have bred an even better team, and a fanbase that loves to win.

This fan is happy with the victory, but is ready for the next phase of the season to begin.

EsingG @g_esing

How sweet it is!

EsingG @g_esing

How sweet it is!

Is playoff here yet🤣 @astros Swept the Mets!

This user has a reserved method of congratulating his team on the win.

This New York Mets supporter is humble in defeat and wishes the Houston Astros good luck against the New York Yankees.

dbrickashaw ferguson @american12907 @astros Gg Astros now take the trash out in the Bronx

This fan may not have appreciated the "Stranger Things" themed game, but loves the end result.

This fan is unimpressed with what he has seen from the team many believe to be the best in the National League.

Fat Dallas Keuchel @300lbsDK @astros That's the best of the National League? Confirmed AL team winning the World Series

This sentiment of being unimpressed with the New York Mets was commonplace.

This was a big win over the top team in the NL, and fans of the victorious team made sure we all heard about it. While it was only a two-game series, a series sweep is still impressive, and the top team in the AL West proved they can go toe-to-toe with the best that the NL has to offer.

It will be interesting to see them take on the New York Yankees in the coming days and if their fans will remain as boastful after those games.

