"We are coming for the division" "Much needed boost of positivity - Philadelphia Phillies fans unable to contain their excitement over Bryce Harper's upcoming return

Philadelphia Phillies franchise cornerstone Bryce Harper has not played an MLB game since June 25th due to injury. Harper missed almost two months after he was hit by a pitch that fractured his left thumb. It was believed that he needed surgery; however, information was just released that he could be with the team as soon as Monday. He is set to play for the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate this upcoming week.

Prior to his injury, Harper was having yet another outstanding season with the Phillies. Despite playing only 64 games this year, Harper had 21 doubles, 15 home runs, and was just shy of 50 RBI's. He also had an insane slashline of .318/.385/.599 during this span. That, paired with his quality glove in the outfield, is currently heavily missed in Philadelphia.

Although the Phillies have not played with Bryce Harper for two months, they have somehow been performing better. With Harper injured in late June, the Phillies were almost an afterthought for this year's postseason. Now, however, the Phillies now hold a NL Wild Card spot and have been playing quality baseball.

If the Philadelphia Phillies can do this without Bryce Harper, one can only imagine the success they will have once he is back. The news has Phillies fans beyond excited for what is to come for the rest of the season.

Many did not think he was going to return for the rest of the season. If he chose to get surgery on his thumb, he would have missed 6-8 weeks, which is basically the rest of this year. However, he could now possibly be back in six days, which would be a game changer for Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper is one of those players that has an impact on every game he plays. No matter the outcome, he always positively contributes to his squad. Let's take a look into Harper's outstanding career in Major League Baseball.

Inside Bryce Harper's dominance in the MLB

Bryce Harper might have been one of the most hyped-up prospects of all time, and he has certainly lived up to it. Since entering the league with the Washington Nationals in 2012, Harper has reached the All-Star game seven times, won the Silver Slugger twice, and was the NL MVP twice.

Through 1,347 games played in the bigs, Harper has 1,350 hits, 291 doubles, 282 home runs, and 800 RBI's. He has a career slash line of .281/.391/.528, which is comparable to some of the best to ever play the game. Harper is also only 29-years-old. It is likely that he will be dominating the sport for years to come.

