"We’d look at each other and be like, we’re Yankees" - Aaron Judge once revealed how draft night talks with wife fueled their shared MLB dream

In December 2022, Aaron Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees. Post-signing, he was also declared the captain of the Yankees, a rare honor that Derek Jeter previously held. But before all that, he was selected by the Yankees as the 32nd overall selection in the 2013 draft, a moment he cherished in one of Jimmy Fallon's shows.

Back in January 2023, Judge appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and reminisced about the moment he shared with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, when they realized he was going to be a Yankee.

"Every athlete wants to get to that position where they can choose where they get to play. It just so happened that I got drafted by the best team on the planet,” Judge told Fallon.

"I met a lot of great teams, a lot of great people along the way, but after every meeting I would sit down with my wife and we’d look at each other and be like, 'we’re Yankees.'"

Yankees relieved after recent Aaron Judge's injury update

The spring training has gone sideways for the Yankees, with a couple of key players in line to miss Opening Day and even more after that.

Gerrit Cole's elbow issue, Aaron Judge's abdominal discomfort and DJ LeMahieu's bone bruise have left fans disappointed before the season's start.

According to Bleacher Report, Aaron Judge is expected to be in the spring game lineup on Wednesday. This is heartwarming news, given there were concerning reports that said he hasn't had batting practice since March 10.

"All I'll say is we're feeling pretty good," Judge said on Monday. "The MRIs came back clean. I think a lot of it was precautionary; no need to risk stuff in spring training. ... The main goal is to be game ready for Opening Day, so we're just going to work toward that."

A big year awaits the Yankees, as they have made some exceptional offseason moves, giving them the best chance to top the AL East and content for the World Series title.

