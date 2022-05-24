"We all have to have goals. Get that man a trophy", "To this day s**t talking Dykstra from the busch stadium bleachers is a core memory" - MLB bad boy Lenny Dykstra's tweet draws sarcastic reactions from Reddit fans

Lenny Dykstra has always been a flammable character in Major League Baseball. From his days as the fiery leadoff hitter on the 1986 World Series Champion New York Mets to his appearance on the New York Times bestseller's list for his autobiography, Lenny Dykstra has always generated headlines. His latest public statement sent social media site Reddit into a frenzy as the three-time Major League Baseball All-Star celebrated a major milestone.

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra Guess who’s now gone four consecutive years without being arrested. Guess who’s now gone four consecutive years without being arrested.

The man formerly known as "Nails" was sent to prison for bankruptcy fraud, drug possession, grand theft auto, and indecent exposure and was sentenced to just over half of a year in prison in 2018.

Lenny Dykstra elicited a ton of responses from Reddit for his most recent Tweet

Some redditors took the opportunity to state the obvious to the former big league outfielder.

"Well now you've jinxed it dummy"- /upixarfan9510

"most people on the planet, lenny." -u/straintocry

Other Reddit users took the time to acknowledge the hilarity of the situation.

"We all have to have goals. Get that man a trophy"- u/thatguyfrom1975

"Haven't shit my pants since the 6th grade. I'd like one lol" - u/Rudeyyyy

"I should start my next daily team Zoom standup by saying this" - u/Meadows14

True baseball fans reminded the world that they expect nothing less from the embodiement of the chaotic 1980's New York Mets.

"To this day shit talking Dykstra from the busch stadium bleachers is a core memory. Dude always talked shit back and never gave a fuck about much. I always liked him for that." u/fulento42

"Haha, I'm friends with Lenny and I can assure you that, while I believe he has a good heart, he is completely out of his God damn mind." - u/patmacd

Another redditor shed some light on what could be the true meaning behind the tweet from the former New York Mets star.

"I’m pretty sure he posts this every year because of the Crime in Sports podcast. They had updates about whether or not he got arrested that month. Lol" - u/ay21690

Dykstra spent his Major League Baseball career with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He accumulated 1,298 hits during his career to go with 285 stolen bases in what was nearly a 75% success rate during his career. Dykstra was especially successful in the playoffs as he held a .661 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.094.

