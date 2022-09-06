"We just lost to a triple A team" "A very horrible night! The team has some explaining to do!" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans heartbroken by loss to San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants found an explosive offense that led them to a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Every run scored by the Giants scored came off of a home run. While that is not the normal way for teams to win, that is what it takes to beat the Dodgers.

Rivalry games like this always have special energy around them. This game was important from a pride perspective for the San Francisco Giants. Had the Los Angeles Dodgers won this game, the Giants would have been eliminated from winning the National League East. While this fate is likely just a matter of time for the Giants, they'd rather it not come at the hands of their bitter rival.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have not had to deal with many losses this season, which made this one hurt all the more.

The Dodgers have the best record in the MLB, so seeing them lose on any occasion comes as a surprise. However, fans are less understanding since this loss has come against a team under .500. If the Dodgers continue to lose these winnable games, they risk losing the best record in baseball this season.

The San Francisco Giants played very well in this game, and their motivation was likely a key reason.

Thankfully for Dodgers fans, they will have a chance to avenge this loss as soon as possible.

Losing to a division rival is always tough to swallow, regardless of how far ahead your team is. Despite the Giants not being a direct threat in 2022, the Dodgers fans will be unhappy with a loss against their rivals.

Having five wins more over the second-best team can make it difficult to find motivation. However, expect the Dodgers to be energized for the upcoming rematch.

There is still plenty of optimism surrounding the Dodgers, even after a loss like this.

The Dodgers loss to the San Francisco Giants might hurt now, but the Dodgers clearly have higher aspirations.

Los Angeles Dodgers are more than capable of bouncing back from this loss to the San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the National League and make a push for the World Series. If they handle this loss the right way, it will simply be a bump in the road.

Resilience from losses is a crucial skill for teams in the playoffs, and now the Dodgers have the opportunity to hone that skill.

