"We won't leave the clubhouse until Aaron leaves... that's our guy" - New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes opens up about Aaron Judge's leadership and locker room chemistry

Aaron Judge’s locker room influence is the closest thing to an officially recognized captain the New York Yankees have had since Derek Jeter’s retirement in 2014.

Judge has delivered one of the finest offensive campaigns in baseball history, breaking Roger Maris’ long-standing American League and franchise record for most home runs during a season.

However, Judge’s influence is not limited to his on-field displays. The Yankees slugger is respected unanimously by his teammates and everyone in the Yankees clubhouse.

Nestor Cortes has become the latest player to confirm the same. In a recent article that he authored for The Players’ Tribune, Cortes wrote the following:

“I feel so fortunate to be around guys like Aaron, and Rizzo, and Cole, and Sevy, and just on and on. This group, I’m telling you … it’s special. We care so much about one another. Let me give you a quick example. So when we’re on the road, and we finish up that last game of a series and we’re packing up to leave? A lot of the players, myself included, we won’t leave the clubhouse until Aaron leaves. No one says anything. We don’t make a big deal of it. But it’s just like … that’s our guy. It’s a respect thing.” - Nestor Cortes

If it wasn’t for Judge’s phenomenal season, Cortes might have been the story of the season for the Yankees. New York’s dependable starter has compiled a career-best 2.44 ERA across 28 starts this year.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians ALDS Game 2 postponed due to rain

The second game of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was set to take place on Thursday. However, rain played spoilsport as the fixture got rescheduled for 1:07 PM on Friday.

The Yankees won Tuesday night’s opener 4-1. Game 3 and a potential Game 4 are scheduled to take place in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it will take place on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Ryan Field @RyanFieldABC



Bombers beat Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of ALDS behind home runs from Bader and Rizzo.



Cole: 6.1 IP, HR, 8 K’s Yankees win!Bombers beat Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of ALDS behind home runs from Bader and Rizzo.Cole: 6.1 IP, HR, 8 K’s #RepBX Yankees win! Bombers beat Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of ALDS behind home runs from Bader and Rizzo. Cole: 6.1 IP, HR, 8 K’s #RepBX https://t.co/05Kv0wsUU7

"Yankees win! Bombers beat Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of ALDS behind home runs from Bader and Rizzo. Cole: 6.1 IP, HR, 8 K’s #RepBX" - Ryan Field

Nestor Cortes remains scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the New York Yankees. He will be going up against 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Poll : 0 votes