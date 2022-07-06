“We need to see MAD MAX!” “Someone send Max out to threaten the weather” - New York Mets fans react to game delay as they await Max Scherzer’s return

The New York Mets have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. They currently have a 50-30 record, and are one of just three teams to have 50 wins at this point of the season. The Mets are also first in the National League East, and have been for the entire season.

The Mets are not perfect, though, and have been plagued with injuries this season. Their two top pitchers, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, have been out much of the season. This has caused New York to start slipping in their division standings. The Atlanta Braves, who were once almost an afterthought, are now just 3.5 games back.

However, Max Scherzer has finally returned to the team and is expected to start tonight, July 5, against the Cincinnati Reds. Before his injury, Scherzer was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA through eight starts. He also had 59 strikeouts in just 49.2 innings pitched this season. He was in the conversation for this year's National League CY Young Award, but since his injury, he will not have enough starts to qualify.

Scherzer's return will provide a huge boost on the mound for the New York Mets. His return has long been anticipated, and now it is finally here. Except for one thing: The Mets game tonight was delayed due to rain.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Tonight's Mets-Reds game has been delayed due to thunderstorms in the area. No start time yet. The Reds plan to update the situation at 6:45 p.m. Tonight's Mets-Reds game has been delayed due to thunderstorms in the area. No start time yet. The Reds plan to update the situation at 6:45 p.m.

Rain delays are terrible to deal with on all sides. The players who were warming up hours before the game become cold by just standing around. The fans, especially those in attendance, become antsy waiting for the delay to finally end.

New York Mets fans were really ticked off to see tonight's game get delayed due to rain. Every game delay is annoying, but is becomes much worse when it also delays the return of a fan favorite star. Here is what Mets fans had to say regarding the rain delay in Cincinnati.

New York Mets fans become antsy due to rain delay

Apparently, the weather in Cincinnati was not too rough around game time. It did not even end up raining, which upset fans.

Rich B @RichB02318864 @AnthonyDiComo We delay & cancel games due to threats of bad weather, not actual bad weather. Interesting @AnthonyDiComo We delay & cancel games due to threats of bad weather, not actual bad weather. Interesting

Adam tocksin @ATocksin @AnthonyDiComo Yep one storm west of the area. It’s good doesn’t effect max @AnthonyDiComo Yep one storm west of the area. It’s good doesn’t effect max

Max Scherzer is known around the league as kind of insane, so many fans were joking around about that.

J I Hoffman @JIKaufmann @AnthonyDiComo I’d hate to be the person that had to tell Max the game was being delayed. @AnthonyDiComo I’d hate to be the person that had to tell Max the game was being delayed.

This fan was suggesting to not even start Scherzer tonight due to the delay.

“Joe” 🧢 @Hatter_up @AnthonyDiComo They need to go bullpen game and throw max tomorrow @AnthonyDiComo They need to go bullpen game and throw max tomorrow

The game ended up starting at 7:30 p.m., and Max Scherzer is still on the mound for the New York Mets. It is great to see him pitch for the first time in almost two months.

