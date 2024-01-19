"We're boring" - When Yankees 'Captain' Derek Jeter & wife Hannah opened up about unsettling reality of limelight

Five-time World Series champion and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has been enjoying life with his wife and kids since he retired from the big leagues. He is considered to be the most successful Yankees captain of all time, a position that had no takers since his retirement in 2009 until the Bombers re-signed star slugger Aaron Judge to the role.

With recognition and widespread appreciation, a player is put into the limelight for the majority of their life, which goes for their family members too. Last year, Hannah and Derek Jeter discussed this in an exclusive interview with The Messenger, and also how that aspect of their lives will change as their kids grow up.

The interviewer asked the couple how they cope with the spotlight, as after retiring, Jeter joined the FOX sportscasting team. Comprising of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and fellow Yankee Alex Rodriguez, this keeps the former players in the limelight.

Hannah Jeter replied to the question:

"I think the times that we do have to step out and sort of be in the limelight together, it always feels a little uncomfortable for me. So, I prefer to keep most of our lives private at home. But you knwo as our kids get older, it's going to get a little harder because they are wanting to experience things with us. It's hard."

Derek Jeter added:

"We're boring Mike. That's it, that's how it goes. We're boring."

Hannah and Derek Jeter are proud parents to four kids

Hsnnsh and Derek Jeter have always supported each other in their careers. After getting married in July 2016, they welcomed Bella Raine into the world in August 2017.

Story Grey and River Rose, their next two daughters, were born in January 2019 and December 2021, respectively. The couple announced the birth of their son, Kaius Green, in 2023.

The four children have supported Jeter through all of the significant events that have occurred since his retirement and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. While they were not present for their father's amazing career with the New York Yankees, they will be there for everything the future holds.

