"We're so happy Jax is home" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares adorable post-game moment of Orioles rookie bonding with pup Coconut

Jackson Holliday has been busy in the last few weeks, given that he made his major league debut with the Orioles. The life of an MLB player hardly has any downtime, especially during the season, but Holliday found some time recently after a game to wind down with his wife and dog.

His wife, Chloe, captured the moments and shared them on her Instagram story on April 24. The dog, whose name is Coconut, was perched firmly on Jackson's shoulder as the two debriefed from the day.

Chloe Holliday shared a snap of her husband Jackson Holliday and their dog, Coconut

"We're so happy Jax is home," Chloe wrote.

The Baltimore Orioles prospect was seen relaxing in a pair of sweatpants and a white Adidas hoodie with his hood up over his head.

After the Orioles captured a much-needed and slightly controversial win on Wednesday against the Angels, Holliday came home to relax with his family.

Jackson Holliday's slow start to MLB career

Jackson Holliday was one of the most touted prospects in Major League Baseball. After being the top selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, he performed well in the minors to eventually make his debut at just 20 years old. However, it hasn't gone as anticipated.

Jackson Holliday has struggled so far

Holliday has a -51 wRC+, which effectively means the league-average hitter has been 151% better than he has at the plate. A -0.3 fWAR also means his offense has been that bad, since he's been solid defensively, with three outs above average at second base.

It's far too early to make a judgment on that, though, with only 36 plate appearances under his belt.

There's a massive adjustment, and younger prospects generally have a tougher time. The Orioles are good enough to let him take his lumps and develop while continuing to win.

He's the best prospect in baseball for a reason, and the odds are that he will turn it around. Holliday destroyed MLB-esque pitching in spring training, so he just has to adjust once more.

