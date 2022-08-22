"We're the New York Yankees, and we've got to go out and show people that" - New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge refuses to give up on team despite horrible second-half slump

The New York Yankees' recent struggles have been very well publicized, but superstar Aaron Judge still believes they can be a winning team. The team has struggled mightily since the All-Star break, and are running out of time to turn things around. With issues ranging from lack of offense to lack of pitching, the Yankees have a lot of room to improve.

Aaron Judge is not one of those areas that needs to improve. With an MLB-leading 46 home runs thus far, Judge has been his team's best player. Now is the time to see if he can step up as the leader this team needs. While his .295 batting average is good, he cannot win games alone.

These recent comments from the New York Yankees star were posted to Facebook by theScore.

"We're the New York Yankees, and we've got to go out and show people that" - Aaron Judge

Judge, much like anybody paying attention, knows the Yankees have not been good enough lately. The comments were made after the team lost their sixth straight series, the most recent loss coming against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees have led the American League East all season, but their once unassailable lead is now in jeopardy.

With an upcoming series against the New York Mets, things could continue to deteriorate for the Yankees. Jon Heyman of the New York Post commented on the upcoming series via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman After facing their tough NL East rivals 15 times in 18 games, the Mets finally get a break and get to the soft part of their schedule when they play tomorrow at Yankee Stadium After facing their tough NL East rivals 15 times in 18 games, the Mets finally get a break and get to the soft part of their schedule when they play tomorrow at Yankee Stadium

"After facing their tough NL East rivals 15 times in 18 games, the Mets finally get a break and get to the soft part of their schedule when they play tomorrow at Yankee Stadium" - Jon Heyman

The slump is bad when national reporters are comfortable taking shots at a team.

Can Aaron Judge help the New York Yankees turn things around in time?

Aaron Judge needs to both keep up his absurdly high level of play and find a way to motivate his teammates. This issue does not fall solely on him, of course, as it should be the primary focus of manager Aaron Boone.

An impassioned Aaron Boone called out his team for failing to live up to their potential in this video from Marly Rivera on Twitter.

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN “The great thing it’s right in front of us!” -Here’s a very angry Aaron Boone calling out the #Yankees for not doing their job offensively “The great thing it’s right in front of us!” -Here’s a very angry Aaron Boone calling out the #Yankees for not doing their job offensively https://t.co/99qYat4lqX

"The great thing it’s right in front of us!" - Aaron Boone

The Yankees will be in the postseason, but if they go in slumping the way they have been, they won't be in for long. Even if Aaron Judge is able to play at the MVP level he has been, it will be an uphill battle every game.

This highlight package of the great Aaron Judge showcases how much of an offensive threat he is.

If the New York Yankees are able to follow the brilliant example of Judge, they will break away from their slump. If their struggles continue and they fail to regain their form, this will be one of the most disappointing Yankees seasons in recent memory.

