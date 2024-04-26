"We still don’t know a thing about him beyond his stat line" - MLB insider wants Shohei Ohtani to talk more than just games

Shohei Ohtani arrived in MLB in 2018 and ever since he has left everyone amazed with his rare two-way talent. Until he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season, not a lot about his off-field life was known. However, following a blockbuster signing, he became a victim of the alleged fraudulent activity from the person he trusted the most in the West.

Not long ago, everything wrapped up, with details getting clear following a federal investigation report that indirectly deemed Ohtani innocent, claiming Ippei Mizuhara to have stolen from his account.

But what's more dubious, which even Jon Heyman of the NY Post highlights, is him not talking more. Even during his presser, where he mentioned "Ippei telling lies," he was reading a statement and didn't take questions afterward.

"Ohtani’s the biggest and most covered player ever," Heyman wrote in his NY Post article. "Yet we still don’t know a thing about him beyond his stat line and love of baseball (and now, perhaps, a lack of knowledge or interest in finances and bad taste in besties).

"No joke, the most observed baseball player ever was married before even teammates knew he was dating."

Shohei Ohtani receives support from Dodgers' teammates amid ongoing investigation

There's another side to Ohtani's portrayal on camera. Whenever, he is found in the dugout, he seems to be enjoying himself there, talking with teammates and being cordial. So it's not like he's all about baseball. However, in the media, that's all he shows.

Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez having fun at Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts

With Ippei being charged with stealing from Ohtani, the Dodgers star reserved his words on the matter and rather expressed gratitude for the support he received from his teammates.

"The investigation is currently still going on, so I can’t really say much about that,” Ohtani said on Wednesday. "But it made me really realize how supportive the teammates, the organization, the staff have been towards me. It’s just allowed me to really reflect on how grateful I am to be surrounded by them."

If rumors are to be believed, Shohei Ohtani will address the media once Ippei Mizuhara pleads as early as May 9.

