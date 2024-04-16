"We won our playoffs tonight" - Jose Canseco's daughter Josie impresses with batting prowess in softball game

Josie Canseco's latest post on Instagram was an absolute ode to her six-time All-Star father, Jose Canseco. Josie seems to have participated in a local softball competition.

In the video shared, she can be seen swinging her bat for a sliding triple. Her energy is at the top as she contributes to the team's win; at least, that's what her message in the story says.

"We won our playoffs tonight," Josie wrote in the story.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

Her genes may have played a part in her being good at softball. Josie's dad, Jose Canseco, played 17 major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics (1985–1992, 1997), the Texas Rangers (1992–1994), the Boston Red Sox (1995–1996), the Toronto Blue Jays (1998), the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1999–2000), the New York Yankees (2000) and the Chicago White Sox (2001). He has also won two World Series, one with the A's in 1989 and the second with the Yankees in 2000.

Moreover, he has also won AL Rookie of the Year, AL MVP and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Jose and Josie Canseco participate in charity softball game

Earlier this February, the father-daughter duo donned the baseball gear for Travis Scott's HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. Many celebrities participated in the event, including Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who won the MVP for the game.

It was a charity game, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Cactus Jack Foundation. This non-profit organization works to provide educational and proper facilities to youngsters for their growth. The game was held at Minute Maid Park, home to the Houston Astros.

Josie and Jose wore No. 3 and No. 33 jerseys for the Cactus Jack event.

Jose and Josie Canseco

Josie's main focus is modeling, and she has made a good foothold in the fashion industry. She has modeled for top magazines and walked the ramp for top fashion houses.

