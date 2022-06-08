"Welcoming my old friend and teammate Derek Jeter to Instagram" - Darryl Strawberry welcomes Derek Jeter to the Gram with a nostalgic picture, Alex Rodriguez likes the post

Darryl Strawberry, an eight-time All-Star and three-time World Series winner, took to Instagram to welcome Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees legend, to the Gram with an old photo from the archives. Darryl's photo on Instagram was taken on May 21, 2010, with Derek and Andy Pettitte at Citi Field just before the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game. Chuck Solomon of Sports Illustrated took the nostalgic photograph. Derek, who made his Instagram debut last week, has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages for finally making his social media account.

"Welcoming my old friend and teammate @derekjeter to Instagram!" - @Darryl Strawberry

Darryl foresaw Derek emerging to be a legend when Jeter joined the New York Yankees in 1995. While playing together as a teammate, the friendship between Darryl Strawberry and Derek blossomed into a brotherhood, and 27 years later, they share the same rapport.

Darryl said, "I remember when he came up in '95 at the end of the year. I just kept telling him, 'You're going to play in the big leagues up here. You're going to be awesome. You're going to be a star. They're going to love you.'"

Darryl Strawberry added, "The thing about him is that he's a real person. He's never changed. He's never been too big for anybody. He's never said anything about anybody. He's always had respect for any player he's played with, and he's always had respect for the game. I always tells parents and kids all the time, if you want to use somebody as an example of what you want your kid to be like, Derek Jeter is the model you want to use. He is the prime example of what an athlete is really all about. He stands out, he's classy, he's first class and he treats everybody the same way."

"David Cone: Darryl Strawberry mentored Derek Jeter on 'what not to do'." - @Derek Jeter

Alex Rodriguez liked the Darryl Strawberry's Instagram post dedicated to Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez liked Darryl Strawberry's post on Instagram, which Darryl posted to welcome Derek.

Todd Vernon Stottlemyre, a former MLB player, also commented on Darryl's post.

Todd Vernon Stottlemyre commented, "Two champions."

MLB fans love to see these bonds between ex-players on social media who once ruled the diamond and turned out to be MLB legends.

