"Went on a date with my lil boyfriends" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea and sons steal hearts in coordinated black ensemble

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers is well-known for his on-field abilities. However, the first baseman has also gained recognition for being a family man.

Recently, Freeman's wife Chelsea posted a story on her personal Instagram account that reflects the tight-knit nature of the family. Captioned with the words "went on a date with my lil boyfriends," Freeman showed off her two sons decked out in co-ordinated jet-black attire.

Chelsea Freeman showed off her coordinated outfits with sons Brandon and Max

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After attending college in Florida, Chelsea married Freddie Freeman in 2014. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first son, Charlie. In 2020, Brandon was conceived via surrogacy and Chelsea gave birth to Brandon in 2021.

Chelsea's children are often the focal point of her social media posts. In March, Freeman posted a picture of Charlie keeping himself occupied on a long-haul flight to South Korea. The pair were en route to see their father's Dodgers play a two games against the San Diego Padres in the 2024 MLB Seoul Series.

During 2023, his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman had a splendid year. In addition to hitting .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs and 102 RBIs, Freeman's 59 doubles placed him at the top of the National League in the category.

Expand Tweet

"FREDDIE FREEMAN HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST AB VS THE BRAVES! (via @MLB) - FOX Sports: MLB

In early 2023, Freeman decided to depart the Atlanta Braves after a decade of service. Despite winning the 2021 World Series with the team, Freeman cited disagreements with the Braves front office, and particularly GM Alex Anthopoulos, for his decision to depart his long-time team.

Freddie Freeman's manager has full faith in him despite mediocre start

Although Freeman's .322/.431/.424 slashline as well as his one home run and eight RBIs this season are far from bad, considering how Freeman usually does, the figures are somewhat deflated. Despite this, Freeman's manager Dave Roberts has full faith in his first baseman, telling the Orange County Register:

“Obviously Mookie (Betts) started out on fire. Shohei (Ohtani) has caught fire lately and Freddie (Freeman) has just sort of been consistent as he always is. But he’ll catch fire at some point. He always does.”

Still regarded as one of the most dangerous hitters in the league, Freddie Freeman's offensive contributions to his team this year are a matter of when, not if.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.