What is a cycle in baseball and how many have been hit in MLB history? Examining rarity of unique batting achievement

On Friday night, infielder Elly De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati Reds player in 34 years to hit a cycle in the MLB. Interestingly, the rookie achieved the rare feat just 15 games into his major league career to help his team get the win against the Atlanta Braves.

In baseball, hitting a cycle is the accomplishment a batter obtains when he hits a single, a double, a triple, and a home run in the same game. Although a batter needs plenty of skill to complete the feat, it's safe to say that he also needs a bit of luck.

De La Cruz completed his cycle in the sixth inning of the game as the Reds managed an 11-10 win over the Braves. The 21-year-old recorded a double, home run, single, and triple in his first four at-bats to extend Cincinnati's winning streak to a franchise-record 12 games.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds ELLY DE LA CRUZ THAT IS ALL ELLY DE LA CRUZ THAT IS ALL https://t.co/JYXLDvJw06

De La Cruz was visibly delighted while speaking to reporters after the game and he said:

"Honestly, I can't really put it into words right now. I'm just happy, excited and honored to be part of this today. Glad that it all took part like that.

"It's just fortunate because he's one of the legends of this game. Here in Cincinnati, too. And to be the second person to do that after him and wear that same number is just incredible and an honor for that to happen."

How many cycles have been hit in MLB history?

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz

What's more impressive about De La Cruz's record is that he was the third-fastest to a cycle in MLB history. Only Gary Ward, who did so in his 14th game and Cliff Heathcote, who got it in his sixth game completed the accomplishment faster.

Hitting a cycle is one of the rarest feats for a batter. Following Elly De La Cruz's cycle against the Atlanta Braves, the MLB has seen 343 cycles in its history.

The first player to record a cycle in the league was Curry Foley, way back in 1882.

