"What on earth are Boston trying to do?" "Minutes after Vazquez was traded, I don’t know what to think" - Boston Red Sox fans in disbelief after team acquires Tommy Pham and trades Christian Vasquez

The Boston Red Sox have just made multiple trades for their squad in less than 24 hours from the trade deadline. They recently acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for players yet to be identified. They also sent off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, who they are playing tonight.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN.



The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox's sale begins. The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN.The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox's sale begins.

As the Red Sox have slowly fallen out of playoff contention, the team's situation has become more desperate. Every move they make is crucial this deadline, and if they mess up, they will not have a shot this season.

Tommy Pham is having a decent season with the Cincinnati Reds this year. At the plate, he is batting .238, slugging .374, totaling out to a mediocre .694 OPS. However, Pham has speed and a good glove in the outfield.

Chad Dotson @dotsonc Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. Great trade. Don't care who the Reds get in return. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Great trade. Don't care who the Reds get in return. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Although Pham is a quality player, many Boston Red Sox fans were wondering why the team made this trade in the first place. Boston is in a tough spot, and they have not made it clear if they are buying or selling at the trade deadline this season.

Matt @MR3402 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. What on earth are Boston trying to do? twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… What on earth are Boston trying to do? twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Since Boston acquired an experienced player, Pham, it would only make sense to keep a player like Christian Vazquez. However, the Boston Red Sox shipped him off to Houston. He has been one of the best offensive catchers in the league, batting .282 with a .759 OPS. Which begs the question, why would the Red Sox do this?

BallPark Buzz @BallParkBuzz



Minutes after Vazquez was traded, I don’t know what to think. Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. This move would have been lovely 3 weeks ago.Minutes after Vazquez was traded, I don’t know what to think. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… This move would have been lovely 3 weeks ago. Minutes after Vazquez was traded, I don’t know what to think. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Just looking from these two trades, it is clear that the Red Sox are lacking a sense of direction for the trade deadline. With multiple stars on expiring deals, accumulating wins is more important now than ever.

The Boston Red Sox need to make a change quickly

Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox

At the start of the season, the Red Sox appeared to be a strong team in the American League East. Although not as good as the New York Yankees, they were still a great squad, competing against the best teams in baseball. They held second place in the AL East for an extended period of time.

Now, however, the Red Sox look like a completely different team. They are now in last place in the AL East, even behind the Baltimore Orioles, who were less likely to be serious contenders this season.

They are now under .500 and falling out of the playoff picture. If they continue to lack a sense of direction, the future of the Red Sox will remain bleak.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far