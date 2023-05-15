What did the ESPN interviewer ask about Triston Casas' mother? Absurd question during in-game interview leaves fans speechless

Triston Casas has had a fairly decent start to the 2023 MLB season. The Boston Red Sox baseman has recorded 20 hits and five homers in 104 at-bats so far.

On Sunday night, Casas was being interviewed by ESPN during Boston's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 23-year-old was mic'd up at Fenway Park and expecting some questions on his team and the game against St. Louis.

However, the ESPN interviewer proceeded to take things on a more personal level. They asked Casas about how he celebrates Mother's Day, despite knowing that his biological mother passed away when he was only nine years old.

"I know your mom passed away when you were young, what does Mother's Day mean to you and your brother?" the interviewer asked.

Casas initially appeared quite surprised at the question but proceeded to maintain his cool and professionalism. The Red Sox star responded:

"Yeah, you know, what happened was unfortunate to me, but I have so many mother figures in my life. Whether they have my last name or they don't. I have so much support from everybody in and around my circle that I don't feel like I missed out on anything."

He further added:

"I know she's watching me everyday. I know she's proud of me and smiling from up there. But for the most part I think I've been alright."

Fans on social media were left stunned at the uncompassionate nature of the ESPN interviewer while addressing such a personal question to Casas in the middle of a baseball game. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"I cannot believe they just asked Triston Casas about his mom dying when he was younger"

Here are some of their reactions:

Who are Triston Casas' parents?

Triston Casas (L) with his father and brother

Triston Casas was born on January 15, 2000, to Christine and Jose Casas.

Unfortunately, Christine passed away on July 4, 2009, before her son began his baseball journey. Triston and his brother Gavin were then raised by their stepmom Ursulina Schwartz.

While Triston plays for the Boston Red Sox in the MLB, his younger brother Gavin plays baseball at the University of South Carolina.

Jose, meanwhile, was an athlete and played football and baseball during his college years. However, he didn't want his sons to play football as he considered it to be too aggressive.

