What happened to Albert Abreu? Yankees place pitcher on IL, potentially ending his 2023 season

The New York Yankees have placed Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain. This injury could keep him out for the rest of the season, considering how little time there is left. Leg injuries, hamstrings in particular, are notoriously difficult to rehabiliatate, and there is no need to hurry this one.

Abreu was with the team all season, much to the chagrin of Yankees fans who would rather see a prospect called up. He was hoped to be the teams closer, but never really stepped up to earning that tile. His 4.73 ERA is high for a relief pitcher, let alone a potential closer.

The Yankees announced the move and the ensuing roster promotion on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez (#63) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed RHP Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain" - Yankees

This was supposed to be Abreu's year where he proved he could be a big league closer, but he has fallen well short of that mark.

Will the New York Yankees give Albert Abreu another chance in 2024?

The importance of depth in the pitching staff cannot be overstated for the modern MLB. You need talented pitchers as starters, relievers and even a couple options at closer to be comfortable. Abreu was traded to the Yankees from the Kansas City Royals, but his role with the team is not gauranteed.

Many fans are hoping the Yankees will eschew extending Abreu and instead call up a young prospect.

Expand Tweet

"Albert Abreu is done. They have another crop of kids down in Double-A who are getting closer. Let them battle it out if you have an opening next spring" - Tom Kosensky

The Yankees will have a lot of big choices to make this offseason, including in their pitching staff.