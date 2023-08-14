What happened to Alexandra Eckersley's boyfriend, George Theberge? Dennis Eckersley's daughter gave birth in freezing temperatures last year

On Monday, George Theberge pleaded guilty in connection to leaving a baby abandoned in a tent in the Manchester woods last year. The 45-year-old has now been sentenced to two years in prison.

Theberge was with Dennis Eckersley’s adopted daughter, Alexandra when she gave birth to a baby boy in the woods in New Hampshire on Dec. 26, 2022, during subfreezing temperatures.

The couple allegedly abandoned the child in the cold for more than an hour before police officers found him. The baby was not properly clothed and was struggling to breathe on the floor of the tent.

At the time of the horrific incident, Alexandra told first responders that her boyfriend Theberge had informed her that the child didn't have a pulse. She pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and other charges and alleged that Theberge urged her to mislead police about where the baby was kept.

Alexandra's lawyer revealed that her client suffered from medical complications. However, in May, she said that the 26-year-old finished her rehabilitation programs, is sober, and sees her son twice a week.

Alexandra reportedly faces charges of second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct in the case. Her trial is scheduled for January 2024.

Is George Theberge related to former MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley?

According to reports, George Theberge is the boyfriend of former MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley's adopted daughter, Alexandra. It is also unclear as to whether George is the father of the child who was left in the woods.

Dennis revealed that he didn't even know that Alexandra was pregnant last year and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.

Dennis Eckersley played for five different teams across 24 seasons in the MLB. He was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in 1972 and made his debut in the big league in 1975.

After a three-year stint in Cleveland, Eckersley joined the Boston Red Sox in 1978. He spent seven years with the franchise before signing for the Chicago Cubs on a three-year deal.

Eckersley then played nine seasons with the Oakland Athletics prior to joining the St. Louis Cardinals. After a two-year sojourn in St. Louis, he returned to Boston for his final season.

Across 24 years in the MLB, Eckersley earned six All-Star honors, won the World Series in 1989 and won the Cy Young award in 1992. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.