What happened to Anthony Rizzo? Yankees slugger exits game against Athletics early

New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo saw his day end early Thursday. During an afternoon game against the Oakland Athletics, Rizzo was hit in the back of his elbow by a pitch in the sixth inning.

Rizzo stayed in the game to run the bases but was pulled after the top half of the inning ended. Billy McKinney came in to replace the injured Rizzo and finish the game.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman Anthony Rizzo came out of today’s game due to his hit by pitch on his back elbow.



X-rays were negative, per Aaron Boone. He’s day-to-day and there’s a good chance he won’t play tomorrow. Anthony Rizzo came out of today’s game due to his hit by pitch on his back elbow. X-rays were negative, per Aaron Boone. He’s day-to-day and there’s a good chance he won’t play tomorrow.

Manager Aaron Boone has come out and stated that the first baseman has already had X-rays that came back negative. Rizzo will be considered day-to-day, but the possibility of him playing Friday is a long shot.

Anthony Rizzo is no stranger to getting hit by pitches. He's a madman in the box as he crowds the plate like no other. He has been plunked 212 times, which ranks him eighth in MLB history.

ZT🗽 @NY_EvilEmpire The fact that Anthony Rizzo may hold the all-time hit by pitch record when it is all said and done is pretty incredible The fact that Anthony Rizzo may hold the all-time hit by pitch record when it is all said and done is pretty incredible 😂👏 https://t.co/bQDqCMnKk5

The Bronx Bombers hope Rizzo can quickly return to the lineup. They've been playing great baseball the past few days and do not want to ruin the momentum they have built.

New York Yankees can't afford to lose another star player like Anthony Rizzo

Things have been bleak for the New York Yankees since Aaron Judge went to the IL with a torn ligament in his toe. The offense has been stagnant up until their series with the Oakland Athletics this week.

Many players have looked lost at the plate. Guys like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu haven't gotten the ball rolling. Luckily, they have had other players stepping up.

Anthony Volpe has been on fire the past few games. After chatting with former teammate Austin Wells, Volpe changed his stance and has been crushing the ball. Billy McKinney is another player who has stepped up in the absence of Judge.

While some surprise players have stepped up, losing Anthony Rizzo for an extended time would be huge.

