What happened to Brandon Drury? Angels slugger announced as last-minute scratch before game vs Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Angels just can't seem to catch a break as the club will be without slugger Brandon Drury on Friday night. The 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner will be out of the lineup on Friday after reportedly tweaking his shoulder on a diving play during last night's loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Brandon Drury has been red-hot as of late, recording nine hits, two home runs, and eight RBIs in his last six games. The news is unwelcome for a Los Angeles Angels squad that is looking to keep pace in the American League West, as they have dropped six of their last 10 games.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Brandon Drury tweaked his shoulder on a dive yesterday so he’s not playing today. He’s day to day. Eduardo Escobar is playing 2B Brandon Drury tweaked his shoulder on a dive yesterday so he’s not playing today. He’s day to day. Eduardo Escobar is playing 2B

Currently, Drury is listed as day-to-day. However, depending on the severity of the injury and given the Angels' luck with injuries this season, a stint on the IL cannot be ruled out. Newly acquired Eduardo Escobar is expected to take over at second base for the injured Drury.

The Los Angeles Angels have fought their way through injuries to several key players this season. Some of the players that have missed time this season for the Angels include Anthony Rendon, Gio Urshela, Logan O'Hoppe, and Max Stassi. While Rendon was activated from the IL prior to Friday's matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the others remain on the 60-day IL.

A look at Brandon Drury's career resurgence

After being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Brandon Drury was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a massive seven-player trade that saw Justin Upton moved to the Braves. Known as "Grave Digger" to some fans, Drury spent three seasons with the Diamondbacks before working his way around the MLB.

The journeyman infielder spent time with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets before signing a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. The gamble paid off for the Reds, as Drury enjoyed the best season of his MLB career.

"FIRST career Silver Slugger Award, Brandon Drury @Padres | #CaptureTheMoment" - @BallySportsSD

During the 2022 season with the Reds, and eventually, with the San Diego Padres, Drury hit a career-high 28 home runs and 87 RBIs while also producing a .263 batting average.

The out-of-nowhere resurgent season from Drury netted him the first Silver Slugger Award of his career, leading him to sign a two-year, $17 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

