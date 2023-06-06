Anthony Rendon Injury Update: Latest health update and expected recovery time period for Los Angeles Angels star

It won't be long for Los Angeles Angels fans to see star third baseman Anthony Rendon return to the lineup. After being placed on the IL back on May 15th with a left groin strain, the 33-year-old is set to return to the Angels' lineup. Manager Phil Nevin said that Rendon will be activated on either Tuesday or Wednesday during the team's upcoming matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

While the day remains unclear, it's clear that the Los Angeles Angles will be given a boost with Anthony Rendon's return to the lineup. The third baseman's return could not have come at a better time, with the Angels posting a dismal 3-7 record over their last 10 games.

Although Rendon's power numbers have been lacking this season, he has been productive at the plate for the Angels this year. Through 30 games, the former All-Star has a .301 batting average with 20 RBIs and a home run. He should be able to provide a spark to the Los Angeles Angels offense.

Rendon will likely continue to take his place behind Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, which should provide him with plenty of opportunities to add to his stats if he remains healthy. Currently, the Angels rank 5th in the league for team RBIs (286), 5th in team home runs (81), and 9th in team batting average (.259).

Injuries have been the story for Anthony Rendon since joining the Angels

Since signing a massive 7-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels prior to the 2020 season, Rendon has struggled to not only perform at his 2019 All-Star level but to remain on the field. Over his four seasons with the Angels, Rendon has only appeared in 187 games, spending various stints on the IL.

Last season, the third baseman underwent right wrist surgery, which was expected to keep him sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 regular season. He was able to return on October 3rd for the remaining three games of Los Angeles' regular season.

