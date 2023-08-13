What happened to C.J. Cron? Angels baseman exits game vs Astros early

Los Angeles Angels first-baseman C.J. Cron was left the game vs Astros early, it was reported that he was feeling tightness in his back, he left in the 8th inning and was replaced by baseman Eduardo Escobar. The injury isn't a major one so Cron is expected to be back soon on the field, possibly he could be playing tomorrow as well in the final game of the series vs Astros

C.J. Cron Exits game vs Astros Early due to back tightness

Angels have had a bad year when it comes to injuries, be it Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, or any other player, and this has also reflected on their record as team is not likely to make the playoffs this year.

Los Angeles Angels' record is currently 58-60 which is not a good one if you're trying to have an impactful playoff run, and with alll the injuries happening.

Houston Astros dominated the Los Angeles Angels

The three-game series at Minute Maid Park wasn't cheerful if you're an Angels fan, team lost the first two contest with a big margin, both games were lost 3-11 by the Angels and performances weren't that impressive from any of the Anaheim players, Astros won the first two so they are winning this series even if the Angels pull off a win tomorrow.