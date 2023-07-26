What happened to Don Mattingly? Blue Jays coach ejected from game vs Dodgers

Don Mattingly has earned his first ejection since becoming a member of the Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff. The 62-year-old was ejected from Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a place that Mattingly is all too familiar with.
According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, Don Mattingly's ejection came as a result of a question strikezone during Brandon Belt's at-bat. The longtime baseball veteran believed that the count should have been 3-0, however, at the time of the ejection, the count was 1-2.
"HP umpire Ben May must have a pretty short fuse to eject Don Mattingly. But also, I haven't found today's strike zone to be all that terrible - it's been far worse in recent games. #BlueJays" - @ThomasHall85
Known as "Donnie Baseball," Mattingly joined the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason, becoming a bench coach under manager John Schneider. While many expected Mattingly to take on a managerial role, it came as a surprise that he took a bench coaching position with the Blue Jays.
"DON MATTINGLY GETTING EJECTED BY THE UMPIRE??? YOU KNOW YOURE MAKING SHIT CALLS WHEN MATTINGLY IS YELLING AT YOU" - @DAYASVERSE
For those who are unfamiliar with the hierarchy within an MLB dugout, the bench coach is generally seen as second in command. In the case of the Toronto Blue Jays, if it were manager John Schneider to be ejected, Mattingly would be the one the inherit the managerial decisions for the remainder of the game.
Some believe that Don Mattingly could become the next manager of the New York Yankees
Certain fans of the Toronto Blue Jays may say that the 2023 campaign has been a disappointment so far, however, that is not a unanimous opinion among the entire fanbase. The same cannot be said about the New York Yankees, who have dramatically underperformed this season.
It's this underperformance this season that has led many to believe that current manager Aaron Boone's days with the team are numbered. This has led some to believe that the former New York Yankees slugger could be the next to lead the Bronx Bombers.
"Boomer & Gio debate: Could Don Mattingly replace Aaron Boone as Yankee manager?" - @WFAN660
Mattingly would not step into the role without experience, in fact, he has been a manager at the major league level for 12 seasons split between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.