What happened to George Springer and John Schneider? Blue Jays slugger and manager ejected from game vs Guardians

Thursday's matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays got heated, with both George Springer and John Schneider being ejected in the 7th inning. The incident took place after home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak called out the outfielder on strikes, something that did not go over well with the Blue Jays.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia George Springer and manager John Schneider were ejected after this called strike three and they were LIVID pic.twitter.com/U5kUdc7zzv

Following the third strike, George Springer felt that the pitch was below the strikezone, giving Rehak a piece of his mind after being called out. In response, the home plate umpire tossed the four-time All-Star from the important American League matchup.

Springer's ejection brought out Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who voiced his frustration. Not only was Schneider fired up about the strike call, but clearly did not agree with Rehak's decision to throw the star out of the game.

Newly acquired Paul DeJong came into the game as Springer's replacement, with Don Mattingly replacing Schneider. At the time of the ejections, the Toronto Blue Jays were losing 4-3 to the Cleveland Guardians in what could become a pivotal game in the American League standings.

RC @Vladimi44004482 John Schneider needs to watch some film on Boone. I like him standing up for Springer but get your money's worth -- draw some lines in the dirt, imitate the umps, yell a little longer (even if you just wanna complain about something not baseball related) #BlueJays

It's been a difficult season for George Springer with the Blue Jays

After joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 following a successful stint with the Houston Astros, Springer quickly established himself as a proven veteran presence at the top of the lineup. In his first two seasons with the Blue Jays, Springer racked up a combined 47 home runs, 126 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, while producing a .266 batting average.

However, this level of success had not carried over at the beginning of the 2023 campaign. The veteran has struggled to produce at the level that many had grown accustomed to, although the veteran has turned things around in recent weeks, raising his numbers across the board.

"@SNJeffBlair joined @GeorgeRusic and @PatrickDumas_ to discuss the struggles of George Springer and what the future of the #NextLevel could look like." - @Sportsnet960

Still, through 111 games this season, Springer is on-pace to set new career lows in both OPS and OBP, with his current .259 batting average being the lowest since his rookie season. If the Blue Jays are going to make the postseason, George Springer simply needs to be better.