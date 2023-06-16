What happened to Gio Urshela? Angels baseman exits game vs Rangers early

On Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers, Gio Urshela, the infield for the Los Angeles Angeles, exited early due to an apparent lower-body injury. The incident occurred in the first inning when Urshela stumbled over the first base while attempting to beat out a double play. Although he initially stayed in the game, he was ultimately replaced before the start of the second inning.

How much time is Gio Urshela expected to miss?

The exact nature and severity of Urshela's injury remain undisclosed at this time. The team has not provided any additional details regarding the specific injury or the expected timeline for his return. Fans and analysts will have to await further updates from the Angels organization to gain clarity on the situation.

Despite Gio Urshela’s absense from the game, the Angels were able to take the win at Globe Life field by 5-3. The Rangers had full bases at the bottom of the ninth but closer Jacob Webb was able to take the save.

Known for his solid defensive skills and consistent performance at the plate, Gio Urshela has been an integral part of the Angels. His defensive prowess and ability to make clutch plays have garnered him a reputation as one of the top infielders in the league.

To fill the void left by Urshela's departure, Jared Walsh stepped in as the first baseman for the Angels.

As fans eagerly await further updates on Gio Urshela's condition, the hope is that his injury is not severe and that he will make a swift recovery. In the meantime, the Angels will need to adapt and continue their pursuit of success with the players available to them.

