What happened with Jarren Duran during Red Sox vs. Guardians game? Reasons explored

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Apr 28, 2025 05:12 GMT
What happened with Jarren Duran during Red Sox vs. Guardians game Reasons explored (Credits: Getty)

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran recently faced a tough situation during their game against the Cleveland Guardians. After splitting the first two games of their three-game series, the Red Sox and the Guardians played their series finale at Progressive Field on Sunday.

In the seventh inning, Duran flied out against Guardians pitcher Joey Cantillo. Shortly after, a fan sitting in the front row near the Red Sox dugout heckled Duran, making objectionable remarks about his suicide attempt revelations.

In the Netflix series, "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox", Duran had opened up about his mental health struggles and a past suicide attempt in hopes of sharing his story and helping others.

Speaking about the individual who was eventually caught and removed from the ballpark, Jarren Duran said (via AP News):

“The fans just said something inappropriate. I’m just happy that the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it for me.”
Further appreciating the support he received during the incident, he added:

“When you open yourself up like that, you also open yourself up to the enemies. But I have a good support staff around me, teammates, coaches. There were fans that were supporting me, so that was awesome.”

Duran didn’t let the incident affect his game, going 4-for-6 with one RBI during Sunday’s game. The Boston Red Sox offense excelled, earning a 13-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Jarren Duran opens up about discussing suicide attempt in the Red Sox documentary series

The Boston Red Sox Netflix docuseries titled "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox" was released earlier this month, on April 8. It was not easy for Jarren Duran to open up about his suicide attempt, which stemmed from struggles early in his baseball career. Discussing it, he said (via AP News):

"Talking about this wasn't easy, but it felt important. I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it. A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I'm still here, and I'm so lucky I am. And if my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling."

So far in the 2025 season, Jarren Duran has posted a .276 batting average, scoring 15 runs along with one home run and 14 RBIs.

Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

