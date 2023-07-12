What happened to Jordan Romano? Blue Jays pitcher exits All-Star game early

Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano took to the mound for the American League in the seventh inning. Romano exited the game after giving up a near-game-tying home run off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

He would only last 0.1 innings, throwing just five pitches. Romano was removed from the game, and Michael Lorenzen came in for relief. Romano would leave the game with what American League manager Dusty Baker described as a tight lower back.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano exits the game after being looked at by trainers #AllStarGame Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano exits the game after being looked at by trainers #AllStarGame https://t.co/11I5etsBiD

Jordan Romano felt tightness in his lower back when warming up in the bullpen. Baker understands Romano's importance to the Toronto Blue Jays and does not want to risk further injury. It was an easy call for Baker to make as he understands how tough it is for teams to compete with pitchers on the IL.

While fans would have loved to see Romano out there longer, there is no sense risking injury in a game like this. The All-Star Game is purely an exhibition game meant to entertain the fans and celebrate the game's great players. The last thing anybody wants to see is a player going down with a significant injury.

Toronto Blue Jays need Jordan Romano healthy

Jordan Romano has established himself among the best closers in the game. He leads the lead with 26 saves, along with San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval and Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz.

Romano has been an important piece of the team's success in a tough American League East division. Heading into the All-Star break, the Blue Jays sit in third place with a record of 50-41. They sit seven games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Toronto has a bullpen ERA of 3.63, ranking them fifth in the league. They hope nothing comes of Romano having to leave the game early because that ERA will rise with him on the IL.

