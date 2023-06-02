What happened between Kirk Herbstreit and Ken Rosenthal? Explosive Twitter feud unpacked

Kirk Herbstreit is an ardent fan of the Cincinnati Reds. The ESPN college football sportscaster happily reports on the MLB franchise when they win.

However, Herbstreit had quite a public feud on Twitter with national MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal and Reds beat writer C. Trent Rosecrans.

The saga began when Rosenthal and Rosecrans wrote a story on The Athletic about how Cincinnati has a "good problem" with top prospect Elly De La Cruz. The article touched upon how the Reds could also trade infielder Jonathan India to make way for Cruz in the majors.

The article also mentioned that India is the unquestioned leader and heart and soul of the team. However, Herbstreit was left infuriated by the mere suggestion that one of Cincinnati's options, not a particularly appealing one, was to trade India.

Why was Kirk Herbstreit infuriated with Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans?

Kirk Herbstreit certainly wasn't pleased when Ken Rosenthal suggested Jonathan India could be traded by the Cincinnati Reds. He pointed out that the value India brings to Cincinnati is "beyond the numbers."

Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal theathletic.com/4559502/2023/0… Fascinating situation developing in Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz is coming soon, potentially leaving the Reds’ leader, Jonathan India, without a clear spot. Story with @ctrent Fascinating situation developing in Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz is coming soon, potentially leaving the Reds’ leader, Jonathan India, without a clear spot. Story with @ctrent. theathletic.com/4559502/2023/0… This team hasn’t had a leader that pushed his teammates every day since Scott Rolen left in 2012 and we finally have that guy and you write this article??? India’s value goes far beyond the numbers. As excited as we all are about the young talent coming up India needs to be the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This team hasn’t had a leader that pushed his teammates every day since Scott Rolen left in 2012 and we finally have that guy and you write this article??? India’s value goes far beyond the numbers. As excited as we all are about the young talent coming up India needs to be the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Rosecrans then responded by stating that the article discusses that as well. However, Herbstreit quote-tweeted the journalist to say he read the article and still called the idea of trading India "complete bulls***."

Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit C. Trent Rosecrans @ctrent @KirkHerbstreit Kirk, did you read the article? Half the article is saying this value is beyond the numbers @KirkHerbstreit Kirk, did you read the article? Half the article is saying this value is beyond the numbers Of course I read it and while that was covered why even address this as an “issue”?? What appears to be a logjam in the IF is an easy fix..guys learn to play other positions. As bad as they’ve been they’re FINALLY playing with an edge and India is the heartbeat to that. Now he’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Of course I read it and while that was covered why even address this as an “issue”?? What appears to be a logjam in the IF is an easy fix..guys learn to play other positions. As bad as they’ve been they’re FINALLY playing with an edge and India is the heartbeat to that. Now he’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Herbstreit then went on to expand his thoughts by making an appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast. The sportscaster went on to say that he "didn't know anything about" the Reds' top prospect De La Cruz. He also identified Matt McLain as "McCain."

Rosecrans then fired back at Herbstreit on Twitter by noting the two issues on the podcast. The Cincinnati beat writer also suggested that Herbstreit may want him to be a cheerleader for the team he covers but he will simply report on the team.

Even Rosenthal claimed that Herbstreit was being "ridiculous" with his comments on the podcast.

Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit

I’m a fan who loves his team you’re a troll looking for attention.

Hustle back to creating clicks and causing trouble! C. Trent Rosecrans @ctrent Funny, @KirkHerbstreit says he “doesn’t know anything about Elly De La Cruz” and says he likes Matt “McCain” — but he knows how to do my job, which he seems to think is to promote the Reds and help them win twitter.com/FoulTerritoryT… Funny, @KirkHerbstreit says he “doesn’t know anything about Elly De La Cruz” and says he likes Matt “McCain” — but he knows how to do my job, which he seems to think is to promote the Reds and help them win twitter.com/FoulTerritoryT… Never told you how to do your job-i don’t even know who you are.I’m a fan who loves his team you’re a troll looking for attention.Hustle back to creating clicks and causing trouble! twitter.com/ctrent/status/… Never told you how to do your job-i don’t even know who you are. I’m a fan who loves his team you’re a troll looking for attention. Hustle back to creating clicks and causing trouble! twitter.com/ctrent/status/…

The Twitter war continued when Herbstreit clapped back at Rosecrans by saying he didn't know who he was. The commentator also referred to the MLB writer as a "troll" who looks for clicks on his articles.

On Friday, Rosenthal claimed that he had no problem with Herbstreit reacting as a fan. However, being in the media industry, he suggested that the commentator should have an understanding of how journalism works.

