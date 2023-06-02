What happened between Kirk Herbstreit and Ken Rosenthal? Explosive Twitter feud unpacked

Kirk Herbstreit is an ardent fan of the Cincinnati Reds. The ESPN college football sportscaster happily reports on the MLB franchise when they win.
However, Herbstreit had quite a public feud on Twitter with national MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal and Reds beat writer C. Trent Rosecrans.
The saga began when Rosenthal and Rosecrans wrote a story on The Athletic about how Cincinnati has a "good problem" with top prospect Elly De La Cruz. The article touched upon how the Reds could also trade infielder Jonathan India to make way for Cruz in the majors.
The article also mentioned that India is the unquestioned leader and heart and soul of the team. However, Herbstreit was left infuriated by the mere suggestion that one of Cincinnati's options, not a particularly appealing one, was to trade India.
Why was Kirk Herbstreit infuriated with Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans?
Kirk Herbstreit certainly wasn't pleased when Ken Rosenthal suggested Jonathan India could be traded by the Cincinnati Reds. He pointed out that the value India brings to Cincinnati is "beyond the numbers."
Rosecrans then responded by stating that the article discusses that as well. However, Herbstreit quote-tweeted the journalist to say he read the article and still called the idea of trading India "complete bulls***."
Herbstreit then went on to expand his thoughts by making an appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast. The sportscaster went on to say that he "didn't know anything about" the Reds' top prospect De La Cruz. He also identified Matt McLain as "McCain."
Rosecrans then fired back at Herbstreit on Twitter by noting the two issues on the podcast. The Cincinnati beat writer also suggested that Herbstreit may want him to be a cheerleader for the team he covers but he will simply report on the team.
Even Rosenthal claimed that Herbstreit was being "ridiculous" with his comments on the podcast.
The Twitter war continued when Herbstreit clapped back at Rosecrans by saying he didn't know who he was. The commentator also referred to the MLB writer as a "troll" who looks for clicks on his articles.
On Friday, Rosenthal claimed that he had no problem with Herbstreit reacting as a fan. However, being in the media industry, he suggested that the commentator should have an understanding of how journalism works.