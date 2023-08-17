What happened to Lars Nootbaar? Cardinals slugger forced to exit game vs Athletics early

Lars Nootbaar was forced to exit a game against the Oakland Athletics after fouling off a ball that hit him in the worst imaginable spot. You probably have a good ides of what that means, and you would be correct. He attempted to tough it out and stay in the game, but was forced to exit the game, leaving with trainers.

Being down six runs to the Athletics is a tough enough spot to be in, there was no need to add in a low blow. Seemingly nothing can go right for the Cardinals in 2023.

Jomboy Media shared a video of the play on Twitter that exemplifies every guys worst fears, watch at your discretion.

Based on the video this is likely a short term injury, which we are all incredibly grateful for. The fact that he even tried to remain in the game at all is commendable. It is better to come out of the game when hindered by what is likely an incredible amount of pain than try and fail to play like nothing happened.

Lars Nootbaar has been one of the few bright spots in the St. Louis Cardinals lineup

This Cardinals season has gone worse than anybody could have expected. Their record has more in common with the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates than it does the division champions. However, Nootbaar has been a revelation this season. Coming off a brilliant showing in the World Baseball Classic, Lars Nootbaar hit the ground running.

"Lars Nootbaar since July 1:... He’s on a 33 home run/125 runs scored season-long pace during that time frame. Kid can play" - MLB Deadline News

Thus far in 2023, he has a batting average of .282 and 12 home runs, both on pace to be his career best. His consistent offensive prescence has saved the Cardinals from falling even farther down the standings than they could have.