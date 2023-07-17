What happened during the National Anthem at 2023 Home Run Derby? Controversy explored as American Idol winner Iam Tongi shares apology on social media

On July 10, all eyes turned to Seattle, where the 2023 Home Run Derby was taking place. With all of the league's top sluggers in attendance, it was sure to be a night to remember.

To kick off the festivities at T-Mobile Park, Hawaiian singer Iam Tongi was selected to sing the National Anthem. Tongi, only 18, rocketed to fame after emerging as the victor of popular singing contest American Idol's 21st season in 2023.

Following his win on American Idol, the world could not get enough of Tongi. It was not long before he was called by MLB to sing the American National Anthem at the 2023 Home Run Derby.

Hawaii Sports Fans @HIsportsfans national anthem before the Home Run Derby Iam Tongi belting thenational anthem before the Home Run Derby

"Iam Tongi belting the national anthem before the Home Run Derby" - Hawaii Sports Fans

For the first time in his career, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays emerged as the victor of the Home Run Derby. While most fanfare was on the bats at the spectacle, some online commentators began taking aim at Tongi after his performance.

According to the criticisms, Tongi failing to remove his hat during the anthem led some to feel the star was being disrespectful. All fans were reminded to remove all headwear prior to the singing of the anthem over the PA system.

In a hearfelt Instagram post, Iam Tongi apologized to fans who were present at the 2023 Home Run Derby. According to the native of the Honolulu area, nerves, not lack of respect, are to blame for him forgetting to put his hat on.

Most of the flak aimed at Tongi was retroactive. At the conclusion of the anthem prior to the Derby, Tongi received a cacaphony of applause from the legions of Seattle Mariners fans who were in the crowd.

Home Run Derby controversy is a tempest in a tea pot

While the notion that one should remove their hats during the anthem is a reasonable one, it is obvious that Tongi's failure was a mere mistake, rather than a disrespectful gesture.

With millions of eyes on him, Iam Tongi showed why he overcame a pool of hundreds to be crowned the American Idol winner. It will be a long and rewarding career for the young Hawaiian phenom, and he can ensure that it runs a lot more smoothly if he remembers to remove his hat the next time he sings the National Anthem at a sporting event.

