What happened to Tim Anderson? White Sox star scratched from game vs Cubs at last minute

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been announced as a late scratch in Tuesday's matchup with the Chicago Cubs. Anderson is feeling stiffness in his neck and will take the day off.

Elvis Andrus will take over for Anderson at shortstop and batting leadoff. Zach Remillard will start at second base and hit ninth in the order.

This has been a season to forget for the White Sox, but especially Anderson. He has struggled offensively this year after a few seasons where he knocked the cover off the ball.

Through 91 games, Tim Anderson is hitting .240/.285/.286 with one home run and 21 RBIs. This is far from the player that finished the 2022 season with a .301 batting average.

On top of this, Anderson is still dealing with the results of the White Sox and Guardians' brawl, where Jose Ramirez knocked him down.

Hopefully, this is not what Anderson is remembered for. He has been one of the most consistent hitters in the league for the last five seasons.

2023 has been a disaster for Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox built some momentum during the offseason. They signed Mike Clevinger to buff up their starting rotation and found a new manager in Pedro Grifol.

Things have not worked out this season, and the pressure is starting to mount. Chicago sits fourth in the American League Central with a record of 47-72. They are 14.5 games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

Fans have come unglued this season, as they were told this team would be competitive, which has not been the case. Poor coaching decisions, terrible pitching, and hitters chasing have plagued this squad.

The front office will have their hands full trying to make this team competitive next season.