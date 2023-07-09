What happened to Tommy Pham? Mets slugger exits game vs Padres early

Over the course of his decade playing in the MLB, Tommy Pham's passion for playing has brought him a good deal of popularity from fans. However, after a rather unclear incident Sunday, it looks like they'll have to do without the New York Mets outfielder for some time.

A native of Las Vegas, Pham overcame vision issues early in his career to make his eventual debut in 2014 for the St. Louis Cardinals. His breakout season with the Cards came in 2017, when he hit .305/.411/.520 and launched 23 home runs and 73 RBIs.

New York Mets @Mets Give it up for Tommy Pham, everybody Give it up for Tommy Pham, everybody 👏 https://t.co/0HDHit6p2o

Over the next several seasons, Pham drifted from team to team, but always made an impact on the locality where he played. In January 2023, he signed a one-year contract with the New York Mets worth $6 million.

While Tommy Pham has been a reliable fixture in the Mets outfield, a play on Sunday is leading some fans to think he may be out for some time. The situation occured in the first inning of the Mets' date with the San Diego Padres. During the first inning, Pham was fielding a ball hit to the outfield corner. After the play, Pham left the game, and was replaced by Mark Canha.

SNY @SNYtv Tommy Pham has exited today's game with an apparent injury.



Mark Canha has replaced Tommy Pham in left field. Tommy Pham has exited today's game with an apparent injury. Mark Canha has replaced Tommy Pham in left field. https://t.co/NDKeGvECWa

At the age of 35, Pham is not as young as he once was. While it is unclear whether the injury affected Pham's foot, leg, arm or hand, New York Mets fans are better off to hope for the best, but to expect the worst.

Pham made headline last season when he punched San Francisco Giants player Joc Pederson during a pre-game warmup while playing for the Cincinnati Reds. According to Pham, who received a three-game suspension as well as a fine on account of the incident, claimed his violent outburst was spurred on by fantasy football disagreements.

Tommy Pham's reliability will be a hard pill to swallow for struggling Mets

A .278 hitter with nine home runs and 34 RBIs, Pham has been a reliable and consistent part of the Mets lineup. The owners of the largest payroll in baseball, the team knows the value of having players like Pham in the lineup, and will likely notice his absence from their club, however long it may be.

