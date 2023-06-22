What happened to Willie Calhoun? Yankees manager shares disappointing update

The New York Yankees received disappointing news regarding outfielder Willie Calhoun’s injury. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that Calhoun injured his left quad during Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. The exact details and severity of the injury are yet to be determined, as Calhoun is set to undergo further evaluation on Thursday.

Willie Calhoun himself expressed his expectation of landing on the injured list after feeling a "pop" in his left quad. The 28-year-old outfielder has been having a somewhat underwhelming season at the plate, slashing .237/.303/.405 through 145 plate appearances. This injury setback will further hinder his progress and potential contributions to the team.

The left quad injury adds to the list of challenges Calhoun has faced throughout his career. He has battled various injuries in the past, including a fractured jaw and a hamstring strain. These setbacks have limited his playing time and affected his overall performance.

Who will replace Willie Calhoun if placed on the IL?

The Yankees will now have to make adjustments to their outfield lineup in Calhoun’s absence. They will likely rely on some of their top prospects to fill the void and contribute offensively and defensively. The team’s depth will be tested as they strive to maintain their competitiveness in the AL East.

For Willie Calhoun, this injury comes at a frustrating time as he was looking to find his rhythm and make a significant impact with mid-point of the season approaching. The left quad injury will require proper rest, rehabilitation, and most likely a stint on the IL.

As the evaluation takes place, more information will become available regarding the extent of Calhoun's injury and the expected timeline for his recovery. The Yankees will be closely monitoring his progress and providing updates accordingly.

