“What the hell is he doing walking out there?” “What is the deal with umps having no composure anymore” - Twitter roasts MLB umpire John Libka after hot confrontation with Zac Gallen

The Arizona Diamondbacks have unfortunately continued the poor performances that came to define their 2021 MLB season in 2022. So far this year, the team has a record of 24-26, putting them in fourth place in the National League West, 10 behind the top spot LA Dodgers.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Zac Gallen wasn't happy with a call by the home plate umpire



After the at bat, the umpire tried to approach Gallen on the mound which led to Torey Lovullo getting ejected Zac Gallen wasn't happy with a call by the home plate umpireAfter the at bat, the umpire tried to approach Gallen on the mound which led to Torey Lovullo getting ejected https://t.co/mkB7jNX3n0

Pitching has been a huge part of their struggle to get wins. The D-Backs have a team ERA of 4.15, among the worst in the MLB. They also rank among the lowest in hits and runs surrendered.

MLB umpire John Libka starts fireworks with D-Backs pitcher Zac Gallen, fans are not impressed

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field this week. After nearly five innings pitched, starter Zac Gallen had thrown 72 pitches and allowed only a pair of runs to cross the plate.

Greg’s Pinstripe Pride @garb0815 @JomboyMedia Bro… I’m tired of these umps having zero accountability and they are able to do whatever they want. It’s getting pretty ridiculous at this point. @JomboyMedia Bro… I’m tired of these umps having zero accountability and they are able to do whatever they want. It’s getting pretty ridiculous at this point.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was at bat when Gallen hurled a 2-1 fastball in the top of the fifth. The ball, which just barely caught the outside part of the strikezone, was called a ball, much to the chagrin of Gallen.

Gallen was seen mouthing obvious grievances to MLB umpire John Libka, a veteran who was calling the game behind home plate. On the 3-1 pitch, Gallen threw too low and walked Acuna Jr.

Naushad Ulhaq @naushad_ulhaq1 @JomboyMedia What the hell is he doing walking out there? Just throw the pitcher out, if you feel you need to. @JomboyMedia What the hell is he doing walking out there? Just throw the pitcher out, if you feel you need to.

After the walk, Gallen could be seen exchanging more words with Libka. John Libka began to walk toward the mound, causing Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera to get in his way and attempt to protect his pitcher from the unorthodox advance from Libka.

Torey Lovullo, the D-Backs manager, and one of the most feisty in the MLB, was having none of it. Seeing the umpire advance on the mound toward his pitcher was too much for Lovullo to stomach. He ran out and confronted John Libka, for which he was promptly ejected.

David Bentley @dabentley82 @JomboyMedia what is the deal with umps having no composure anymore @JomboyMedia what is the deal with umps having no composure anymore

Fans took to Twitter and overwhelmingly opined that John Libka was out of line. Charging the mound to confront the pitcher is not common or acceptable in the MLB, or any game for that matter.

Sean Nichols @seannichols34 @JomboyMedia This is on the umpire. He is supposed to diffuse the situation, not escalate it by approaching the mound after the pitcher has turned his back and walked away. @JomboyMedia This is on the umpire. He is supposed to diffuse the situation, not escalate it by approaching the mound after the pitcher has turned his back and walked away.

In the end, the Diamondbacks held on, and Gallen earned his fourth win of the season. There has been no comment from the MLB on John Libka's behavior.

