What is Mike Trout’s injury history? Exploring Angels veteran’s past ailments

On July 3, 2023, Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout exited his team's game in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres after hitting a foul ball.

Trout, who has been one of the MLB's most dominant sluggers since he entered the league in 2011, showed visible discomfort after the foul ball. He left the game and did not return.

Following the game, Mike Trout underwent an X-Ray. Following testing, the team announced that the New Jersey-born star would be heading to the 10-day IL with a fractured hamate bone. This leaves his All-Star appearance, as well as his spot with the Angelss, in a deep state of doubt.

The Comeback @thecomeback Rough scene for the Angels in San Diego. Mike Trout leaves the game in the eighth inning after getting hurt on what looked like a routine foul ball. Rough scene for the Angels in San Diego. Mike Trout leaves the game in the eighth inning after getting hurt on what looked like a routine foul ball. https://t.co/rnAbVVj7NR

The Angels eventually fell to the San Diego Padres by a score of 10-3. However, fans are much more preoccupied with the potential long-term injury to one of their top players. With some exceptions, Trout has been a workhorse, and has remained healthy for the vast majority of his career.

However, the significant injuries that have befallen the Los Angeles Angels star have been localized in his extremities. His first major injury came during the 2017 season, when he tore his left thumb ligament, causing him to miss 39 games.

In 2018, Trout suffered from a right wrist inflammation, sidelining him for 18 games. In 2019, Trout missed an additional 19 games on account of foot surgery, and a back issue limited him to only 36 games played for the Angels in 2021.

SportsDude @SportsDudeZone Joe Maddon 'Would Be Very Surprised' If Mike Trout Returns from Injury in 2021 dlvr.it/S7fWKR Joe Maddon 'Would Be Very Surprised' If Mike Trout Returns from Injury in 2021 dlvr.it/S7fWKR https://t.co/sVN9y44l8Z

Following the loss, the Angels now find themselves six games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Without Trout, those six games appear more daunting than they looked prior.

Mike Trout's injury could not have come at a worse time for the LA Angels

As virtually everyone in baseball now knows, the Angels have not made the postseason since 2014. Now three games out of the Wild Card spot, the team cannot rely solely on Shohei Ohtani's brilliance to make up the difference. Mike Trout is an integral part to the team, and his continued absence could quite literally cost them their coveted berth in the 2023 playoffs.

