What is the MLB Bereavement list? Allowed period of absence and other details

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the MLB bereavement list before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The team confirmed that Reynolds is expected to be away for a few days as he tends to a personal matter.

The Pirates replaced the 28-year-old with Double-A Altoona utility man Drew Maggi on their 26-man active roster. According to reports, Reynolds is expected to miss between three to seven games for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates We have selected INF Drew Maggi from Double-A Altoona, and have placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the Bereavement List.



To make room on the 40-man roster, we have transferred INF Ji Man Choi to the 60-day Injured List (still retro to April 14). We have selected INF Drew Maggi from Double-A Altoona, and have placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the Bereavement List. To make room on the 40-man roster, we have transferred INF Ji Man Choi to the 60-day Injured List (still retro to April 14).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The bereavement list is considered a roster move that allows players to take a temporary leave from their team when someone in their immediate family passes away or is seriously ill.

When a player is put on the bereavement list, he does not count as a member of the team's active 26-man roster. Usually, a player from the team’s minor league affiliate is brought in to fill the vacancy of the absentee.

The MLB bereavement list is also referred to as the compassionate list. Moreover, players continue to accrue service time and are also paid when placed on the bereavement list.

Players can take leave during the regular season or in the postseason to attend to personal matters related to death or illness in their family. Currently, Reynolds is the only player placed on the league's bereavement list.

Reynolds was slashing .294/.319/.553 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and three stolen bases over 85 at-bats for the Pirates before being placed on the league's bereavement list. Andrew McCutchen and Canaan Smith-Njigba are two of the candidates expected to replace Reynolds in the outfield.

When was the MLB Bereavement list created?

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds

The MLB bereavement list was created in 2003. This allows major league teams to replace players who are absent for a few days for personal matters.

Many consider this similar to working in another profession that grants employees paid time off when they are confronted with dire personal circumstances.

Poll : 0 votes