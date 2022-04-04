What MLB records will never be broken? 

Baseball has been America's favorite pastime for more than a century now, and the MLB has been a staple in the American household for years. There is an overused saying in sports that "records are meant to be broken." Now, we take a look at those which are downright impressive, that no one might ever have a shot at breaking.

Longest MLB World Series drought: Chicago Cubs - 107 years

If it wasn't a giveaway in the beginning, well, here it is. The Chicago Cubs ended their 107-year World Series drought when they won the title in 2016. They faced off, coincidentally, with the team having the second-longest World Series drought, the Cleveland Guardians (formerly the Cleveland Indians). It took all seven games and an extra inning, with Cleveland blowing a 3-1 lead, for the Cubs to win it all. The Guardians now have at least 35 more seasons to not surpass this feat.

"THE @Cubs WIN THE WORLD SERIES!!!" - @ MLB

Most number of hits: Pete Rose - 4,256

Pete Rose in the pre-game ceremonies of the 86th MLB All-Star Game

Peter Edward Rose Sr., better known as Pete Rose or Charlie Hustle, holds the record for the highest number of hits by a player in MLB history. The Cincinnati Reds icon amassed 4,256 hits in the 24 seasons he has played in the league. He surpassed the legendary Ty Cobb in the hit list on September 11, 1975. He went on to record 66 more hits than the Detroit Tigers legend and ended with a tally of 4,256 to Cobb's 4,189. The only active player who is even close to Rose's record is St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, who currently has 3,301 hits, 995 fewer than Rose.

Most number of consecutive games played: Cal Ripken Jr. - 2,632 games

Cal Ripken Jr. standing next to his statue

Before Robert Downey Jr. made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Iron Man in 2008, the moniker was more closely associated with Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. The incredible feat started in May 30, 1982, and ended September 19, 1998.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 So many good things have happened to me in the game of baseball. When I do allow myself a chance to think about it, it's almost like a storybook career. You feel so blessed to have been able to compete this long. -Cal Ripken, Jr. So many good things have happened to me in the game of baseball. When I do allow myself a chance to think about it, it's almost like a storybook career. You feel so blessed to have been able to compete this long. -Cal Ripken, Jr. https://t.co/hIicJC1Ow8

"So many good things have happened to me in the game of baseball. When I do allow myself a chance to think about it, it's almost like a storybook career. You feel so blessed to have been able to compete this long." - Cal Ripken Jr., via @ Baseball Quotes

To put that into perspective, it started during former President Ronald Reagan's first term in office and ended during the second term of former President Bill Clinton. Second on the list is New York Yankees legend Lou "The Iron Horse" Gehrig, who has played in 2,130 consecutive games. Had it not been for his career-ending disease that forced him into retirement, the Iron Horse could have played more games. No active MLB player is even in the top 30 of this category.

Consecutive World Series titles: New York Yankees - 5 titles

A mural outside of Yankee Stadium honors the club's legends

No other team in MLB history has had more World Series titles than the New York Yankees, who have 27. The next closest team to the record is the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. However, the feat of winning five consecutive World Series trophies may never be surpassed. Steered by legendary manager Casey Stengel, the Bronx Bombers won all the world championships from 1949 to 1953. A who's who of MLB Hall of Famers by the names of Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Johnny Mize, and Phil Rizzuto, the Yankees overcame all challengers in the form of the Brooklyn Dodgers in '49, '52, and '53, the Philadelphia Phillies in '50, and the New York Giants in '51. With superstars constantly switching up teams to team up with other stars in the modern day MLB, this record might just never be broken again.

Most career strikeouts by a player: Nolan Ryan - 5,714

Nolan Ryan throws the first pitch

The Ryan Express has the record for the most strikeouts thrown by a pitcher in MLB history with 5,714. The next best player on the list, Randy Johnson has 839 less. In a career that spanned four different decades from 1966-1993, it is mind-boggling to think about the longevity Ryan achieved through the years. He also leads the Majors in no-hitters with seven. And to think that he never pitched a perfect game in his career nor won a Cy Young Award is pure insanity.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt