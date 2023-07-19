The MLB's spectator interference rule was brought to light during the first game of a doubleheader between the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

In a video that went viral on social media, a spectator was seen effortlessly catching a ball that flew into the stands from Royals star Salvador Perez in the bottom of the fifth inning. The fan appeared to reach over the wall to make the catch.

However, it was ruled that the fan had interfered with the play as the ball didn't cross the stands. The Royals challenged the decision, but the on-field call was upheld and the umpires gave Perez a double instead of a home run.

A few hours after the incident, Reddit user Tampa Bay Devil Rays said that the fan who made the catch was ejected from the game, along with her family. It was later reported that the ejection was based on the grounds of spectator interference.

The MLB community was left surprised by the decision to remove the entire family from Kauffman Stadium as it wasn't part of the rules.

Exploring the MLB spectator interference rule

The MLB spectator interference rule dictates that if a fan interferes with a batted or thrown ball, the ball will be declared dead. Moreover, even the baserunners can be positioned where the umpire decides they would have been without the spectator interference.

The rules also state that when a spectator clearly prevents a fielder from making a catch by reaching onto the field of play, the batter is deemed out.

However, there is no interference called if a fan comes in contact with a batted or thrown ball without reaching himself or herself onto the field of play. This is even if a fielder might have caught the ball regardless of whether or not the spectator had been there.

The Royals and Rays game demonstrated the rule being put into action.

