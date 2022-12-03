What is the oldest MLB stadium that still hosts games?

The MLB stadium is much more than a place to play games. For teams and their fans, the stadium represents a cathedral dedicated to the team's history, heritage, and culture.

Recently, many teams have made renovations, or in some cases, built completely new MLB stadiums. Apart from this being a massive undertaking, it is often not popular with fans who wish to cling on to the memories and glory of the old yard.

JohnKelley.exe🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷 @johnpkelley_ Today I learned that the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters are building a Japanese replica version of Globe Life Field(same architectural firm). I also learned a ham company sponsors a baseball team Today I learned that the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters are building a Japanese replica version of Globe Life Field(same architectural firm). I also learned a ham company sponsors a baseball team https://t.co/zVxEtzsoUg

The newest park in the MLB is Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. The state-of-the-art ballpark was completed before the 2022 season and features a retractable roof to deal with the hot Texas sun.

Some MLB stadiums are beginning to show their age. The O.Co Coliseum, which plays host to the Oakland Athletics, has been in use since 1966, and has been in need of an upgrade for some time. Unfortunately, there does not appear to be sufficient resources within the organization to get that done.

When thinking of the oldest fields still in use, many consider Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. Indeed, on the surface, Wrigley has all the fixtures of an old park. Playing host to the Cubs since 1914, there were not even floodlights until the late 1980s, meaning that only day games could be played until then.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Fenway Park was a GEM in the 40’s Fenway Park was a GEM in the 40’s https://t.co/WWrAQSOs5E

However, the oldest field still in use in the MLB is Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Fenway has hosted the Red Sox since 1912, making it only two years older than its counterpart in northern Chicago.

Fenway has undergone a number of renovations over the years. In 1946, the outfield bleachers were installed, with arc lights being installed a year later. In 1999, auxiliary press boxes were added on the first and third base sides of the infield. There have been a number of minor renovations since then as well.

Fenway Park is still the most recognizeable field in the MLB

Although 2022 wasn't a great season for the Boston Red Sox, the ballpark still draws in millions of fans every year. Although it does not feature some of the cutting-edge technology present in other ballparks, it has character and no amount of money in the world can buy that.

