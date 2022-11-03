What is a Perfect Game in Baseball? 

The 'Perfect Game' is one of baseball's nearly impossible accomplishments. In fact, in over 235,550 games played, there have only been 23 recorded perfect games.

The most recent came in 2012 when Felix Hernandez stifled the Tampa Bay Rays with 113 'unhittable' pitches while recording 12 strikeouts.

"From August 15th, 2012- Dave Sims with an all-time great call as Felix Hernandez finishes off his perfect game. "34 years! 119 games! It’s finally happened! A perfect game by a Seattle Mariner! It was done by the King! FELIX HERNANDEZ!"" - Chris Castellani

A perfect game boils down to "27 up, 27 down", meaning that the starting pitcher must pitch a minimum of nine innings and no batter can reach base. This means no hits, walks, errors, or batters being hit by a pitch. It meant the pitcher threw a no-hitter, a complete game, and a win.

Since 2000, there have only been seven pitchers to accomplish this feat. Randy Johnson in 2004, Mark Bueherle in 2009, Dallas Braden in 2010, Roy Halladay in 2010, Phillip Humber in 2012, Matt Cain in 2012 and the aforementioned Felix Hernandez in 2012.

"In 2005 #WhiteSox pitcher Mark Buehrle becomes the 1st to start and save consecutive WS games, getting a no decision starting Game 2 and a save in Game 3. This is a painting commissioned by the ChiSox as a gift for the under rated pitcher's 1st no-hitter. #MLB" - John Hanley Artist

Other pitchers who have etched their names in baseball history to accomplish the impossible include Cy Young (1904), Don Larsen (1956), and Sandy Koufax (1965).

Larsen is the only pitcher to have thrown one in the World Series, helping the New York Yankees secure a Game 5 victory and eventual championship. Larsen will be named the World Series MVP thanks to his incredible performance.

"There has only been 1 no-hitter in World Series history: Don Larsen's perfecto in Game 5, 1956." - Matthew Lee Rosen

Which teams have thrown the most perfect games in MLB history?

Of the 23 perfect games thrown in baseball history, only five teams have thrown multiple times in their franchise history. The Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies have thrown two each. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox have thrown three apiece in their history.

"It’s really too bad that Roy Halladay’s best moment is throwing a postseason no hitter and it happened with Philly. It’s so sad we wasted the career of one of the best pitchers we ever had. Happy he got to pitch in the playoffs tho but it sucks he never did it for the jays." - Alejandro Kirk fan account

While it remains to be seen when the next one will occur, it may not happen anytime soon given the fact that modern teams are reluctant to allow their pitchers to throw late into games.

