Create

What is the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule? Ticketing details, total cities covered, and more

By Arnold
Modified Jun 04, 2023 14:10 GMT
What is the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule?
What is the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule?

The Savannah Bananas are one of the most popular exhibition baseball teams in the US. Ever since the Georgia-based team was founded in 2016, they have played their home games at Grayson Stadium.

The Bananas played seven seasons in the Coastal Plain League's West division until 2022 and won three Petitt Cup championships.

However, due to their incredible growth, Savannah has transitioned entirely to playing exhibition games against their partner touring team. This year, their season began on Feb. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will end on Sept. 16 in Cooperstown, New York.

The team will be touring a total of 32 cities outside Savannah this season. They've already visited Jacksonville, Sugar Land, Montgomery, Scottsdale, Peoria, Charleston, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Nashville.

Here's a look at the remainder of the Bananas' schedule for 2023:

June 8-10Savannah, Georgia
June 12Savannah, Georgia
June 15Savannah, Georgia
June 17Savannah, Georgia
June 19Savannah, Georgia
June 23-24Birmingham, Alabama
June 29-30Indianapolis, Indiana
July 2-3Akron, Ohio
July 7-8Savannah, Georgia
July 11-12Kannapolis, North Carolina
July 14-15Durham, North Carolina
July 17Savannah, Georgia
July 21-23Cucamonga, California
July 25San Jose, California
July 27Fresno, California
July 29Sacramento, California
August 3Savannah, Georgia
August 5Savannah, Georgia
August 9Trenton, New Jersey
August 11-12Staten Island, New York
August 14Hartford, Connecticut
August 16Brockton, Massachusetts
August 18-19Portland, Maine
August 25-26Des Moines, Iowa
August 30Savannah, Georgia
September 1-2Savannah, Georgia
September 4Savannah, Georgia
September 8-9Milwaukee, Wisconsin
September 14Syracuse, New York
September 16Cooperstown, New York

All their games on the schedule begin at 7 p.m. local time.

The Bananas have gained a huge fan following over the past few years. With their viral antics and on-field hijinks, the team has racked up more than 4.5 million followers on TikTok.

Interestingly, the team has more TikTok followers than the MLB's New York Yankees.

Night 1 in Nashville ROCKED 🤘Big surprises in store for Night 2 👀 https://t.co/mMfUUJB52z

Some of the "banana ball" rules include a two-hour time limit for a game, no stepping out, no bunting, no walks, and foul balls caught by fans are outs.

How to get tickets for Savannah Bananas 2023 tour?

How to get tickets for the Savannah Bananas 2023 tour
How to get tickets for the Savannah Bananas 2023 tour

Fans have found it difficult to get their hands on tickets for the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule. The team usually completely sells out all of its box office tickets for a game. Moreover, tickets for a Bananas' game are listed at $25 with no additional taxes and fees.

Nonetheless, fans can join the waitlist for additional tickets on the Bananas' official website. Fans can also purchase resale tickets on markets like TicketSmarter.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat | Game 1 of NBA Finals | Nikola Jokic on 🔥🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...