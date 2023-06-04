What is the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule? Ticketing details, total cities covered, and more

The Savannah Bananas are one of the most popular exhibition baseball teams in the US. Ever since the Georgia-based team was founded in 2016, they have played their home games at Grayson Stadium.
The Bananas played seven seasons in the Coastal Plain League's West division until 2022 and won three Petitt Cup championships.
However, due to their incredible growth, Savannah has transitioned entirely to playing exhibition games against their partner touring team. This year, their season began on Feb. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will end on Sept. 16 in Cooperstown, New York.
The team will be touring a total of 32 cities outside Savannah this season. They've already visited Jacksonville, Sugar Land, Montgomery, Scottsdale, Peoria, Charleston, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Nashville.
Here's a look at the remainder of the Bananas' schedule for 2023:
All their games on the schedule begin at 7 p.m. local time.
The Bananas have gained a huge fan following over the past few years. With their viral antics and on-field hijinks, the team has racked up more than 4.5 million followers on TikTok.
Interestingly, the team has more TikTok followers than the MLB's New York Yankees.
Some of the "banana ball" rules include a two-hour time limit for a game, no stepping out, no bunting, no walks, and foul balls caught by fans are outs.
How to get tickets for Savannah Bananas 2023 tour?
Fans have found it difficult to get their hands on tickets for the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule. The team usually completely sells out all of its box office tickets for a game. Moreover, tickets for a Bananas' game are listed at $25 with no additional taxes and fees.
Nonetheless, fans can join the waitlist for additional tickets on the Bananas' official website. Fans can also purchase resale tickets on markets like TicketSmarter.