What is the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule? Ticketing details, total cities covered, and more

The Savannah Bananas are one of the most popular exhibition baseball teams in the US. Ever since the Georgia-based team was founded in 2016, they have played their home games at Grayson Stadium.

The Bananas played seven seasons in the Coastal Plain League's West division until 2022 and won three Petitt Cup championships.

However, due to their incredible growth, Savannah has transitioned entirely to playing exhibition games against their partner touring team. This year, their season began on Feb. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will end on Sept. 16 in Cooperstown, New York.

The team will be touring a total of 32 cities outside Savannah this season. They've already visited Jacksonville, Sugar Land, Montgomery, Scottsdale, Peoria, Charleston, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Nashville.

Here's a look at the remainder of the Bananas' schedule for 2023:

June 8-10 Savannah, Georgia June 12 Savannah, Georgia June 15 Savannah, Georgia June 17 Savannah, Georgia June 19 Savannah, Georgia June 23-24 Birmingham, Alabama June 29-30 Indianapolis, Indiana July 2-3 Akron, Ohio July 7-8 Savannah, Georgia July 11-12 Kannapolis, North Carolina July 14-15 Durham, North Carolina July 17 Savannah, Georgia July 21-23 Cucamonga, California July 25 San Jose, California July 27 Fresno, California July 29 Sacramento, California August 3 Savannah, Georgia August 5 Savannah, Georgia August 9 Trenton, New Jersey August 11-12 Staten Island, New York August 14 Hartford, Connecticut August 16 Brockton, Massachusetts August 18-19 Portland, Maine August 25-26 Des Moines, Iowa August 30 Savannah, Georgia September 1-2 Savannah, Georgia September 4 Savannah, Georgia September 8-9 Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 14 Syracuse, New York September 16 Cooperstown, New York

All their games on the schedule begin at 7 p.m. local time.

The Bananas have gained a huge fan following over the past few years. With their viral antics and on-field hijinks, the team has racked up more than 4.5 million followers on TikTok.

Interestingly, the team has more TikTok followers than the MLB's New York Yankees.

Some of the "banana ball" rules include a two-hour time limit for a game, no stepping out, no bunting, no walks, and foul balls caught by fans are outs.

How to get tickets for Savannah Bananas 2023 tour?

How to get tickets for the Savannah Bananas 2023 tour

Fans have found it difficult to get their hands on tickets for the Savannah Bananas 2023 schedule. The team usually completely sells out all of its box office tickets for a game. Moreover, tickets for a Bananas' game are listed at $25 with no additional taxes and fees.

Nonetheless, fans can join the waitlist for additional tickets on the Bananas' official website. Fans can also purchase resale tickets on markets like TicketSmarter.

