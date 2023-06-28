What is the single season hit by pitch record? Listing top 5 instances from MLB record books

The hit by pitch rule is one of the earliest rules in baseball. It was introduced in the MLB in 1887 that stated that every batter would be awarded a base if they were hit by an opposing pitcher on any part of their body or equipment directly.

Before 1887, all the pitches that hit batters were counted as a ball. Often the hit by pitch is unintentional as pitchers throw inside fastballs to get the batters to swing. However, it has also been used intentionally by pitchers. Usually, the umpires warn the pitcher when they are certain about it.

The rule was widely utilized once introduced as then pitchers didn't have proper control over their throws. In the late 1800s and early 20th century, the hit by pitch rule became very common. The records for the top five instances in a season where a pitcher recorded a HBP against his name dates back to that era.

Phil Knell, 1891 - 54 HBP, 462.0 IP Frank Foreman, 1891 - 43 HBP, 345.1 IP Gus Weyhing, 1888 - 42 HBP, 404.0 IP Frank Foreman, 1889 - 40 HBP, 414.0 IP Joe McGinnity, 1900 - 40 HBP, 343.0 IP

These numbers drastically decreased as the modern era of baseball began from 1901 onwards. They further decreased as the game evolved and batters became more careful with their stance. However, Austin Adams of the San Diego Padres in 2021 recorded 24 hits against batters, which is still a record this century.

What is the record for batters who have recorded the most hit by pitch in a season?

The single-season record for the most hits a batter took was Hughie Jennings in 1896, with 51. The modern-day record lies with Ron Hunt in 1971 with one fewer hit.

In this century the record stands with Brandon Guyer, who got hit 31 times in the 2016 season splitting time between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians.

