What teams are left in College World Series? Ranking strongest outfits left in the bracket

The 2023 College World Series is in its final stretch with only four teams remaining in the NCAA Baseball tournament.

Either one of Florida, TCU, Wake Forest and LSU will take home the coveted college baseball championship this year. Here's a look at the schedule for the semifinals:

Wednesday, June 21

Florida vs. TCU at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wake Forest vs. LSU at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, June 22

Game 13 (If necessary) | Florida vs. TCU at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14 (If necessary) | Wake Forest vs. LSU at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Ranking strongest teams remaining in College World Series

Wake Forest are among the strongest teams in the 2023 College World Series

#1. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have had the most balanced team this season. They have been cut above the rest throughout the elimination tournament and managed a narrow 3-2 win to beat LSU in Game 1 of their series.

With just one win away from a spot in the 2023 CWS finals, the Deacons look like favorites to win the championship.

#2. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators could book themselves a spot in the CWS finals with a win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday. The Gators have shown incredible resilience over the past few weeks and look like a solid contender for the championship.

It will be interesting to see how some of their key players perform at the business end of the season.

#3. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers face elimination from the CWS with a loss against Wake Forest on Wednesday. They will need to win two games in a row in order to play in the finals.

Although it's an uphill task, the Tigers should put their best foot forward in an attempt to achieve something miraculous.

#4. TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs are one game away from getting eliminated from the College World Series. They will need to win two games in a row against the Gators to make it to the finals.

The Horned Frogs appear to have run out of steam at this stage of the season. Hence, it's unlikely that they will be able to win the championship from here.

