What time is the Los Angeles Dodgers game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

Game 3 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) is upon us, with the Los Angeles Dodgers gearing up to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a tough loss in Game 2, the Dodgers are feeling the pressure, and this game promises to be a nail-biter.

If the Dodgers lose, they will be eliminated from the NLDS. Here's what you need to know about the game.

What time is the Los Angeles Dodgers game on?

The Dodgers and the Diamondbacks are clashing in Game 3 of the NLDS tonight at 9:07 p.m. ET.

Dodgers' veteran pitcher Lance Lynn will be facing off against the Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt. Interestingly, both pitchers are right-handed.

What channel is the Los Angeles Dodgers game on?

For everyone tuning in via the old school TV, you'll want to switch to TBS to catch the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks in action.

The ALDS games are being aired on FS1 while the Dodgers take the spotlight on TBS.

What live streams have the Los Angeles Dodgers game?

There are several streaming choices available as well. You can explore DirecTV Stream's free trial or benefit from a 50% discount on your first month with SlingTV. Both Hulu or Prime Video often feature channels that will be streaming the game.

For those wanting a comprehensive channel lineup, FuboTV is the go-to. It will stream every moment of the MLB postseason. Unfortunately, it comes with a price tag of $74 a month, which might seem steep. However, there's a one-week free trial available.

This is a pivotal showdown for the team as they look to turn their luck around at Chase Field.

However, the Diamondbacks are proving to be a tough opponent. They will want to seal their path to the NLCS with a win tonight.

Have your snacks ready and enjoy immersing yourself in top-notch baseball action.