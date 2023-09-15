What went wrong with the Padres? Examining new details of $256,556,593 roster’s disappointing year

It's been a year to forget for the San Diego Padres who are arguably the most disappointing team in baseball. After entering the 2023 campaign with World Series expectations and a $256,556,593 salary, the team currently sits with a 69-78 record, which has them sitting 6.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot.

With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the San Diego Padres will need a miracle to reach the playoffs. So where did it all go wrong? This is the sentiment that is currently shared by fans, the players, and the front office alike.

While it's impossible to pinpoint the exact reason behind San Diego's disappointing season, according to several anonymous veterans on the team, the clubhouse suffered from true leadership and a lack of a "winning culture."

"Some Padres players believed they couldn't hold Manny Machado accountable this season: "To ask a Padres player why no one could confront Machado on these matters is to be looked at as if you have six heads" (via@sdutKevinAcee)" - @TalkingFriars

According to a recent article in the San Diego Union-Tribune, one of the incidents that best exemplifies the team's lack of hustle and accountability came during an optional infield workout. Several veterans were frustrated to see that none of the starters had reported for an infield drill with third base coach Matt Williams.

While the players have pushed back about any resentment among the teammates, however, it was an example of the lack of accountability and engagement that seemed to have plagued the team all season. The veterans went on to share, that while many of the star players seem to operate on their own programs, there is no presence that lifts the team together as a whole.

While fans and management are disappointed with the team's lack of success, Padres star pitcher Blake Snell may be among the most frustrated

Again, to say that San Diego has underperformed this season would be an understatement, however, the same cannot be said for Blake Snell. The former Cy Young Award winner is currently one of the betting favorites to win the coveted prize for the second time in his career. That being said, the individual award could be handed out in a wasted season.

"The San Diego Padres have lost 14 of Blake Snell's 30 starts." - @CodifyBaseball

Through 167.0 innings this season, Blake Snell has a 14-9 record with a stellar 2.43 ERA and 217 strikeouts. Unfortunately for Snell, his win-loss record has suffered due to the team's inability to provide much run support. This could ultimately come into play during the Cy Young voting process.